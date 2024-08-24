Get to know 6 Muslim female athletes who competed at Olympics 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Due to France‘s policies towards their Muslim athletes during the 2024 Olympic Games, there has been much debate over the situation. This because, in September 2023, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra banned the use of the hijab for the French team at the Olympics, in accordance with the country’s principles of secularism (laïcité).

Nonetheless, athletes from other Islamic nations (France could only ban their own) were able to fully exercise their faith, and many of them made history. However, all this the discussions have overlooked the achievements of the remarkable women representing their culture and religion. So, while we’re at it, let’s get to know six Muslim female athletes who participated at this year’s Games!

1. SIFAN HASSAN

Sifan Hassan, who left Ethiopia with her family at the age of 15 and arrived as a refugee in the Netherlands in 2008, was already victorious at Tokyo 2020 with double Gold (5.000m and 10.000m on the track) and a Bronze (1.500m), in addition to her World Championship wins.

This year, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner was the last woman to stand on the podium in Paris, capping off an outstanding Olympic performance with a memorable gold medal. She completed an impressive Olympic treble: Gold in the women’s marathon and double Bronze in the 5.000m and 10.000m on the track.

Traditionally, marathons are the last events at the Olympics, so they conclude the medal ceremonies. Standing atop the podium with her shining medal and hijab, Hassan left a beautiful mark for Muslim women in Paris 2024 and beyond.

2. SARA AHMED

Silver medalist in weightlifting (81kg) at this year’s Summer Games, the Egyptian began competing internationally in 2012. Sara Ahmed became the first Arab woman to receive an Olympic weightlifting medal after her Bronze (69kg) in Rio 2016 and the first Egyptian woman to earn an Olympic medal in any sport.

In addition, the medalist has also won multiple championships worldwide. As the TIME magazine stated on this article, “she can out-lift most women in the world and has the kind of physical power few possess”.

3. NHAID KIANI

After winning Silver in women’s 57kg taekwondo, Nhaid Kiani became the first Iranian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics and the third Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal overall. She qualified for Paris among the top five ranked in her category by the World Taekwondo Federation. Tokyo 2020 was her first Olympic appearance, and her most recent gold was at the 2023 World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

4. DUNYA ABOUTALEB

For the first time ever, a Saudi woman competed in an Olympic final in 49kg taekwondo. The flag-bearer managed to reach the battle for the bronze medal. At 27, she became the first Saudi woman to qualify through her own merit without relying on wild cards.

Dunya Aboutaleb may have lost in the quarterfinals but, thanks to the sports rules and her opponent reaching the final, she had a chance to compete in the repechage and lost in the bronze medal match. She later refused to give further interviews and spoke only to her coach.

5 & 6. TINA RAHIMI & SAFIYA AL SAYEGH

UAE’s Safiya Al Sayegh and Australia’s Tina Rahimi made history for Muslim women in their respective countries at the Olympic Games. Safiya, competing in the road race, became the UAE’s first female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics. While Tina, in 57kg boxing, became the first Muslim woman to represent Australia in any sport.

Despite disappointing results – Rahimi’s first-round loss and Al Sayegh’s DNF – they left their mark on the sport and certainly paved the way for many more to come. The great retrospective brought by Muslim women represent how much they fought for their spot, breaking all kinds of barriers out there, especially after France’s unfortunate decisions. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for history-makers and record-brakers Muslims to come.

__________

The article above was edited by Camila Lutfi.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!