4 Must-See Movie Releases This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you thought the first half of the year had all the great movies, think again! That’s why Her Campus Cásper Líbero is here to show you a list with the most expected movies that will be released this semester. Check out and don’t miss the chance to watch them!

The Secret Agent

To start this list, we must talk about one of the biggest, if not the biggest, bet for a Brazilian spot at the Oscars! This brilliant Kleber Mendonça (from Bacurau) thriller, which won awards and positive reviews, received an over 10-minute standing ovation in one of the most important cinema festivals in the world, the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is set in 1977, when the dictatorial government in Brazil was at its peak, and follows a technology professor, Wagner Moura, who decided to run away from his mysterious past, and move from São Paulo to Recife during the carnival. But instead of the city welcoming him, it turns into the chaos he wanted to escape from in the first place.

You can watch this movie in theaters on November 6 in Brazil.

Caught Stealing

This movie promises us the perfect mixture of comedy and action, with a crew full of stars such as Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith and even the singer Bad Bunny!

In this Darren Aronofsky movie, a high school baseball player lives a normal life in New York as a bartender, with a pretty girlfriend and a great season from his favorite team. That’s until his neighbor asks him to take care of his cat. After that, his life turns upside down, with criminals looking for him and all of a sudden, he has to fight to survive.

You can watch this movie in theaters on October 2 in Brazil, and on August 29 in the US.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

After tense movies, all we need is a little bit of love!

The well known actors from Barbie and The Penguin, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrow star in this drama directed by the Korean director Kogonada.

The film begins when the protagonists meet up by accident at a wedding party and end up on a magic journey guided by an old car’s GPS, which takes them through a red door. After passing through this door, they’re able to travel around past and future lives and choices that made them meet each other. It’s definitely a strong love connection movie!

You can watch this movie in theaters on September 18 in Brazil, and on September 19 in the US.

Good Fortune

To finish this list, we need some comedy and Keanu Reeves! And fortunately, in this movie starred and directed by the former Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari, we have this perfect match!

Criticizing modern society, the leading character works odd jobs, some of them for his rich friend, but he’s mostly a jobless man that lives in his own car. Until a good and awkward angel, and you have to guess who played him, named Gabriel, made these two friends with two different lives change up their own reality. After this, they get involved in a lot of comic situations that will make us laugh!

You can watch this movie in theaters on December 11 in Brazil, and on October 17 in the US.

________________________

The article above was edited by Isadora Mangueira.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!