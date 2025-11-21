We exist and we are beautiful: 4 mid-size influencers to inspire you to love your body

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mid-size: way “too fat” to be skinny; way “too skinny” to be fat. That’s the reality of many women around the world. In a sphere where people are more and more obsessed with extremes – either celebrating size-zero silhouettes, or embracing plus-size curves – midsize women often find themselves in an overlooked middle ground.

According to United States size patterns, a midsize woman’s clothing range would fall between an average of 10-14 (or 44-48, if we consider Brazilian measurements). Frequently found “in-between” standard and plus-size departments, stores often stock fewer options for this range. For most producers, size 12 is the largest “standard” size, while size 14 is the smallest in the plus-size category. This means that shoppers might find the largest standard sizes too small, but the smallest plus sizes too large, limiting their choices in a single store or brand.

According to the Mys Tyler Insights Magazine, approximately one-third (33.3%) of women in the US are considered midsize; however, even though a good parcel of the north american population fluctuates inside this spectrum, there still is a huge lack of proper visibility for these women who, besides having a hard time at finding clothes that will fit them properly, also don’t have a common figure with whom they can feel identified.

The absence of representation doesn’t just affect wardrobes; it impacts mental health. Many midsize women report struggling with body image, feeling pressured to either shrink into smaller sizes or embrace curves that aren’t naturally theirs. Social media amplifies this pressure, showcasing idealized bodies that rarely reflect reality. Because they are often found in this “gap” between body types, midsize women don’t have a strong representation on social media platforms, fashion ads and campaigns, and online trends.

In the digital era, people often look up to public figures with whom they can connect and feel supported by – even if there is no direct contact between both ends. This is why we tend to follow people with similar interests, similar style, hobbies, tastes, and even similar body types. But this is just where the catch is! There are plenty of influencers focused on being “skinny” or “plus-size”, but finding midsize creators is much harder. Not many women make this kind of content, which leaves midsize people feeling unseen and alone – and that lack of visibility only adds to body insecurity.

So, following this feeling, let’s talk about some influencers who might become a great influence for you too!

Isabella Scupino

@iscupino on Instagram is a Brazilian model and influencer who has accumulated 468K followers on social media. At such a young age (23), she makes a difference by using her social media for style and beauty tips. It may seem silly for some, but her content turns interesting at the moment that she always shows the importance of being more than pretty or attractive, but being healthy and happy with your body and mind.

She is also an ambassador of @FashionNovaCurve, an online shopping site that has mid and plus size clothes, reinforcing the big relevance that embracing body positivity and becoming confident about your own skin can make on midsized bodies.

Camilla Belarmino

@camimodasss on Instagram is a Brazilian content creator, but also a midsized fashionist; she has about 25,4K followers on Instagram. She turned 30 last October and keeps filling her Instagram page with her daily routine, fashion ideas, and of course, how midsized bodies are obviously perfectly perfect.

She also has upcycling and sustainability goals when making and styling her clothes, so if you’re looking for balance, she is a great influencer who equilibrates fashion and good advice, not just for fashion, but for life, too.

Xanthia Efthymiou

@xanthia_efthymiou on Instagram is an Australian digital creator and a YouTuber, who has accumulated on Instagram 314K followers and on YouTube 17,7K followers. All of her media is about how hard and struglin it is to deal with lipoedema level 2, in a delicate and inspiring narrative. She not only talks about body positivity, but also about living healthily, helping a lot of other women to identify the symptoms of lipoedema. Her work has caused a very positive impact on her followers, some saying that she was the starter for them to realize something wasn’t right.

Bonnie Wyrick

@bonniewyrick on Instagram is a North American digital creator, influencer, blogger, and marathoner. Not satisfied, she is also a mom of 2 girls – a “mamasize runner”, as she says. In her blog, she creates a space for girls to feel comfortable, talking about self-image, mid-sized questions, problems or situations, and also about running, sports/ health (like half-marathons), and motherhood. She makes a perfect marriage for all kinds of content, no matter your age or your goal. She is also popular on TikTok, making videos about body positivity and midsize fashion without idealizing “perfection”.

Always remember, your body is perfect as it is. No matter what or who says, it is your duty to be comfortable in your own home; don’t let anybody take it out of you.

