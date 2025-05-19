20 years of “Revenge of the Sith”: remember the best moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith premiered on May 19th, 2005 all over the world and on its twentieth birthday it is back in the theaters again. Just like in 2005, all the fans throughout generations are being touched and impacted by the saga.

In the first two movies, we get to know Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, who turns into Anakin’s (played by Hayden Christensen) master, where they both create a beautiful admirable bond. Anakin is known as the chosen one to save the galaxy and to defeat the Sith, the predestined kid to be the greatest Jedi of all time.

In addition, we see the development of the romance between Anakin and Padme, the queen of the planet Naboo, played by Natalie Portman. They met for the first time when she was 14 years old and he was 9 years old, and Anakin affirmed since then that she was beautiful and asked her if she’d marry him, having no idea that it would actually happen in the future.

The movie had and has such an impact on all the Star Wars’ fans and on the movie industry, that it is worth remembering the best moments.

The most striking and shocking moment was definitely when Anakin turned to the dark side of the force. He was surely convinced that Padme was going to die pregnant with their children if he did nothing.

Sidious, the master of the Sith, manipulated him so well, through nightmares of Padme’s death, that he embraced the dark side without second thoughts and was finally nominated as Darth Vader.

Later on, Anakin went looking for Padme at the Jedi’s Temple. We could all see that he was consumed by evil and cruelty, his once charming green eyes had turned into a horrifying yellow with deep dark circles under them. Then, surprising every single viewer, he murdered in cold blood all the kids, younglings, who were hiding in the temple, for no reason at all.

A while after Anakin’s genocide, Padme and Obi-Wan went after him at the planet Mustafar. When he saw Padme it was like his whole world melted, like he was back home. She was extremely worried about him, just like his master, and started questioning him about what he had done. That led to Anakin choking his own wife and nearly killing her.

Still in Mustafar, the iconic battle between Anakin and Obi-Wan was fought, where his master literally burned him down and put out all the deception and frustration he was feeling. “You were my brother Anakin, I loved you” was one of the most crushing scenes of all time.

When Padme finally gave birth to their twins, Leia and Luke, Anakin wasn’t there to support her or meet their lovely kids, leaving Padme crushed and lonely to die without the love of her life by her side.

Anakin thought he was doing the right thing by joining the Sith, he was doing it for his family, to save Padme. But, unfortunately he was doing exactly the opposite, his absence and betrayal caused such a sadness in her and the birth was so difficult, that ended up getting her killed.

When Anakin finally turns into Darth Vader, after having his legs cut by Obi-Wan’s lightsaber and having the rest of his body burned, he gets his classic black cover and mask, and the most important, the striking voice and breathing.

They were capable of creating one of the best villains of all time. He is so unique and remarkable, that everyone, even if they’re not a Star Wars’ fan, knows about Darth Vader. It is a mix of things: the clothes, the song, the stormtroopers, the voice and the aura that have the power to cause this apprehensive feeling in people.

————————————

