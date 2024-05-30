Why Is The Internet Shipping Paul Mescal & Natalie Portman?

Are you freaking out like I am? ICYMI, the internet is absolutely losing it after Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman were spotted together, and for good reason. It’s a duo I didn’t have on my bingo card, but I wouldn’t be mad if the Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman dating rumors ended up being true. Sue me!

Natalie Portman is newly single after she finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepeid after a decade of marriage back in February 2023. Now, it looks like she’s cozying up to 28-year-old Paul Mescal, as the two were seen sharing a cigarette outside of a London pub on May 28. Portman and Mescal met last year during a Variety Actors on Actors interview, and let’s just say, Mescal was gushing. Absolutely head over heels, he told Portman, “If my grammar school self knew that I would be talking to you, I would pinch myself many, many times.” The fawning, however, was reciprocated as Portman replied, “I remember seeing you in Normal People and just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, who is this talent?’”

It’s been a couple of months now since that December interview and fans are freaking out as pictures of Portman and Mescal were released, showing them hanging out and laughing at a London Bar. One X user comments, “Wishing them both happiness and joy in their friendship.” Other X users can’t get over how giddy they look — or the fact that these two are possibly off the market.

I’m alright with Paul Mescal being a famous actor but he should know that Natalie Portman is mine — Daniel (@daniel__less) May 30, 2024

paul mescal doing smoking with natalie portman in a london street wearing white shirt what a good time to die — park chan-wook (@fathercaine) May 30, 2024

paul mescal is living our dreams — Matt (@underclvss) May 30, 2024

Portman sported a casual chic outfit, wearing blue jeans and a white tee. He also went casual with baggy black pants and an oversized tee.

Though the nature of their relationship remains unknown, there’s no doubt the two have made a strong bond since their meeting last year. I for one am a fan of this younger lover era of Portman’s. He’s cute! But if the two are just friends, I think that’s just as adorable.