‘143’ Track-By-Track: A review of Katy Perry´s new album!

KP6 is finally out, and we are sure excited. Matching with the album theme of love, relationship, and self-care, 143 is a code for “I love you” as each number counts the letters in each word: I (1), Love (4), You (3). So let’s see what the brand-new Katy Perry album is about.

The leading single is just as the lyrics say: “so soft, so strong” with a harsh beat and a dim vocal. He’s telling us about womanhood, being strong, and owning the world as a woman who is powerful and has the strength to go wherever life takes her.

GIMME GIMME (feat. 21 Savage)

Track 2 featuring 21 Savage is catchy and sounds like an invitation to dance, here we see more of the concept that Katy is bringing to the album, a whole story about women, relationships, and the steps to start a life with someone.

The lyrics complement themselves, and you can see where a conversation is lined up in the song. The woman wants more than just a guy, you got to give her what she likes, she’s not going easy on anyone. The guy seems to be ready to commit, but as the lyrics say, it could be a “bark with no bite.”

GORGEOUS (feat. Kim Petras)

A pop with a hint of trap is what this song is. The mix between Katy and Kim Petras is astounding, they complement each other very well and it doesn’t feel like someone is intruding or taking the song in a different direction at all.

It feels like a party anthem to all the girls.

I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (feat. Doechii)

With a sample from the song “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” by singer Crystal Waters, a dance music classic, this tune brings the genre back for good!

Just like “Gorgeous”, the combination between Katy and Doechii is very subtle and well-mixed.

CRUSH

The perfect summer song, full of dance music references and an ethereal vibe, the vocals are very soothing and the beat just takes control of the whole song.

In this one, the story takes a turn. It’s about that stage in the relationship where you don’t know how to label anything, whether it is passion or just a crush, but you’re definitely sinking into the emotions without catching a break.

LIFETIMES

The vocals are soft, and the electronic beat matches it really well. The lyrics take a turn one more time, and now it’s all about being in love, that aura of passion surrounding your space, and all the good vibes that come.

ALL THE LOVE

“Now there’s poetry in every moment”

This song has similar beats to the other songs but with a sincere lyric about forgetting the past and living the present with gratitude, gaining back the love we lost from bad situations, and also getting our life back on track.

NIRVANA

“Nirvana” is described as a state of peace, tranquility, purity of thoughts, and spiritual elevation, a Buddhist goal. To reach nirvana is to let go of all the suffering in life.

Orlando Bloom, Katy’s husband, is Buddhist and has certainly inspired her in the lyrics, mentioning the elements of his religion while talking about how he makes her feel alive both physically and spiritually.

*Third slide: Orlando Bloom chanting a Buddhist mantra before his movie premiere.

ARTIFICIAL (feat. JID)

With a futuristic vibe, close to “E.T.”, Katy’s 2011 song featuring Kanye West, “Artificial” is about feeling like you don’t truly know the person you’re with if you can trust her or not. It’s the questions we ask ourselves when our intuition is telling us something is wrong.

The feature, JID, stole the show with his rhymes mentioning A.I. and futuristic and the masks people use to hide themselves.

TRUTH

This one takes a turn and leads us to a deeper level of love, the bad part of it. The lies, the lack of trust, and a strong intuition. But it’s not just that, it’s also about transformation, about turning the bad things and changing them into power, to be a better version of yourself.

“I’ve never been clearer, I’m at peace with moving on I’m seeing it different now that I’m outside the storm”

It’s about the moment of clarification when you’re out of a bad situation and finally see yourself as someone who deserves better and can finally move on.

WONDER

The final track is very personal and sentimental, it pays homage to her daughter and sends a message to everyone who’s listening to not lose the ability to wonder, to dream, and to stay strong on your beliefs and ideas. It’s comforting and true, a reflection about something we do not always take time to think about, the loss of our innocence and wonder, and the recovery of these feelings.

