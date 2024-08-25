Bianca Censori: everything behind Kanye West’s wife controversial clothes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It’s no secret that Kanye West‘s life has never been a piece of cake, especially after all the drama surrounding his divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, some controversies also affected the rapper’s new wife, Bianca Censori, due to her public appearances and curious way of dressing.

Being an Australian model and architect with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from University of Melbourne, she worked for Yeezy – a fashion brand created by Kanye West in 2013 and the place where they met – in 2020 as head of architecture in the company.

In a deleted interview with Hypebeast, Censori spoke about her interest in architecture: “As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics”, stated the model.

Shocking outfits and Kanye’s influence

Marrying Kanye in 2022 was already a hot topic, but most people associate the relationship with the clothes she constantly wears in public places and at important events. While the rapper chooses black hoodies or coats that cover his entire face and body, Censori is often seen in see-through dresses and underwear, which creates an aesthetic contrast that tends to shock people all over the internet.

West is known for changing his partner’s style during the relationship, just like Kim, who became a fashion icon over the years, and the supermodel Julia Fox. This story has led the public to believe that all of Bianca’s pieces were not chosen by her, which can be problematic.

Objectification or fashion sense?

Considering so many issues that can be highlighted, the most relevant is the extreme sexualization that involves the architect’s body. What is seen by the paparazzi and fans is a gradual desensitization where what is most intimate about her becomes increasingly exposed.

Despite this, some defend the looks as being bold and purposefully provocative, creating a feeling of revolution caused by the couple. Censori’s wardrobe divides opinions because it involves delicate topics and an unusual style, but the certainty is that it is impactful and people are always waiting for her next appearance.

