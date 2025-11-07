Why November is the perfect month to reassess your semester goals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“For whatever its worth: it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be”- F. Scott Fitzgerald

This quote applies to the time of year we find ourselves in—the month of November. It is a time to reflect and ponder about goals set out at the beginning of the year. You could even set goals right now because it is never too late to start anew.

By the month of November we are halfway through the semester, classes are well underway, exams have come and gone and papers are mounting by the week. At this time when you might be feeling overwhelmed I invite you to reassess your academic goals, think intently about your classes and programs and remember its never too late to start again if your classes aren’t what you thought they’d be.

Here are four reasons why November is the best time to reflect on your goals for the remainder of the semester.

1. Midpoint Reflection

By this point, enough time has passed and enough has happened to evaluate what’s working in terms of study habits, work-life balance, course choices and extracurricular activities as well. Find where you are lacking and what can be improved on. If you feel pressure from school work perhaps try finding a club to join; find one that has weekly or monthly meetings where you can connect and unwind.

If you find yourself spending too much time on extracurricular activities to the point where school work is always bombarding you at the last minute, then it is time to reel that in and get your academic priorities straight. Also, if you now find that work hours are encroaching into your school life, see where you adjust so as to avoid burnout. Remember your health is important.

2. Clarity from Experience

The first few months often reveal strengths, weaknesses and interests that weren’t clear at the beginning of the year. Maybe you realize a new passion for a subject you’ve been recently introduced to and maybe you have fallen out of love with an old one, because it is not what you thought it was going to be.

All that is perfectly fine. Now is the time to revaluate your interests and career goals in the broader sense. It is also the time to inquire about the requirements for a program you would like to switch into (if you’re considering that) so you can plan accordingly.

3. Feedback and balancing priorities before Winter break

As we have come this far in the semester you must have had midterm grades or feedback from instructors. This allows you to measure progress and identify areas for improvement. It could be in time management, writing, participation or exam prep.

November provides fresh insight, such as the realization that your current strategy or workload is not sustainable. As the semester also winds down and the holidays approach, this a good time to rebalance commitments, reflecting on personal and academic goals will help you decide where to focus energy, ensuring you start the next term with a healthier, more organized mindset.

4. Emotional Reset before the end of the year

The end of the year can be emotionally heavy as it brings a broad outlook of your activities, choices and goals met or unmet that year, amongst exams, deadlines and social and familial obligations. It can easily feel like everything crashing down on you all at once. Taking time this month and during the remainder of the year to check in with yourself, promotes mental clarity and improves overall mental wellbeing. It prepares you to handle upcoming stress with resilience.

In essence, November presents the perfect balance between reflection and action as it offers a time to pause, evaluate, and plan with purpose before the rush of exams and the winter holiday.