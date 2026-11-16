This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your midterm season survival guide to getting back on track, romanticizing your routine, and making the rest of the semester feel a little less overwhelming.

We know that after midterms everything just feels like it has gotten completely out of control. Your laundry has piled up in the corner of your room, you have taken too many screenshots of your lecture slides, and you’re sleeping zero hours. It feels like you have lost all motivation and have forgotten what it was like to be motivated at the start of semester.

If any of this sounds relatable, you are certainly not alone! University can feel like quite the balancing act. With non-stop assignments, midterms, part time jobs, extracurriculars, and trying to have a social life, you can often feel like you are running to keep up with yourself by the time midterms come around.

But you don’t need to have a perfect semester to have a great one. Sometimes you just need a little refresh. Here is how to get back on track and create a new routine to make the most of the upcoming weeks during your fall semester.

1. Start With a Reset, Not a Complete Life Makeover

Don’t panic. You don’t have to completely change who you are or invest in a new planner to be more productive. Start with small tasks: tidy your room, change your bed sheets, fold your clothes which have been piled up on your chair and tidy your desk.

Delete any unnecessary screenshots which are cluttering your phone, tidy the files on your laptop and reply to those messages you’ve been putting off. This will help you feel more refreshed mentally, especially if your living space has become cluttered due to stress. Its just a fresh start.

2. Get Your Academic Life Back Together

OK, I know that some of us want to forget about our syllabi after the midterms, but time will go on regardless. Take one hour to look at each of your classes. See when your next assignments are due: any quizzes, reading and final exams. Write all of this down in one calendar so that you can keep track.

Next, decide which assignments are your priority. Are there assignments which are worth more points? What are you behind on reading? What was something that you didn’t understand from your midterms?

Don’t try to catch up on everything in one day. Prioritizing two or three tasks will help you. Your midterm grades don’t determine how your whole semester goes.

Even if you did better than you expected or maybe you didn’t get the grades you wanted, there is still time to change your study habits and finish off strong.

3. Build a Routine That Actually Works for You

This is one of the largest mistakes people make. Most of the time we create an unrealistic routine.

You may be thinking to yourself that you will get up at 6 a.m., go to the gym, study for four hours, cook your meals and complete all your assignments by dinner time. However if your current routine involves hitting snooze on your alarm five times, you are likely to be disappointed; create a realistic routine.

Try getting up at the same time each day, leave specific times for studying, cooking and going to bed. If you have any classes or work commitments, build your routine around those. The aim is to create a routine that will make you feel more in control of your daily life; you are not trying to become a productivity machine, just make your life easier.

4. Romanticize the Little Things

Sometimes, getting your life together isn’t about doing more. It’s about making the things you already have to do, feel a little more enjoyable.

Make a playlist for your morning commute to campus. Grab your favourite coffee before a study session at the library. Put on an outfit you feel good in, even if you’re only going to class. Light a candle while you tidy your room, or spend a Sunday evening preparing for the week ahead.

Ottawa’s fall weather, changing leaves, and cozy cafés practically invite us to slow down and enjoy the season.

You don’t need an expensive shopping haul or an entirely new wardrobe to participate in the fall aesthetic. Sometimes, it’s as simple as taking the scenic route to class, or enjoying a quiet evening without feeling guilty about not studying; your life doesn’t have to be perfect for you to enjoy it.

5. Take Care of Yourself Outside the Classroom

It can be easy to neglect sleeping, exercising, eating, and spending time with friends when you are busy with your deadlines. However, constantly relying on caffeine and only four hours of sleep will not get you through the semester.

Have a think about how well you are sleeping, eating and seeing your friends. Are you neglecting these things?

Add little things into your routine that will make you feel better. This could be going for a walk, doing some physical activity you enjoy, drinking more water or carving out time to chat with a friend.

Remember, taking breaks is productive. Taking a break in the evening does not mean you are falling behind. In some cases, you will benefit from taking a break and coming back to your work with a fresh mindset.

University is important, however your life outside of your grades is just as important.