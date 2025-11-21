The art of going on self-dates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, college can be exciting but also overwhelming. Especially with having to balance classes, midterms, assignments, and a social life. But all this responsibility makes it easy to overlook something important: making time and remembering to treat ourselves with the same care and attention we give to everything else. Taking ourselves out on dates is a powerful form of self-care, helps build confidence, and can lead to personal growth.

Now you may be wondering: what is a self-date? It is the act of spending intentional time alone by doing something you genuinely enjoy. This could be visiting a museum, exploring a new part of town, journaling, or spending more time in nature. For me, my ideal self-date is spending time at the beach. It’s calming, refreshing, and watching the waves helps me feel grounded and at peace.

My journey taking myself on solo dates has been a valuable and eye-opening experience. It helped me discover what I truly enjoy and connect more deeply with nature. My first solo date was simply doing some window shopping, but during that outing I realized how much I love plants and how much I wanted to grow my own garden filled with flowers and vegetables.

It was an incredible experience because I learned different gardening methods, how to care for plants, and how nature can bring so much peace and colour into my life. Through these moments alone, I’ve not only learned new skills but have also found a meaningful way to make my life more vibrant.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

During busy seasons at work and school, I make it a priority to plan monthly solo dates to the beach. Just by stepping on the soft sand and watching the sea, with its immersive soundscapes and expansive view, creates a sense of calm that is hard to find elsewhere, allowing me to fully unwind and recharge. To make my solo date at the beach more enjoyable, I always bring my favourite book and treat myself to an ice cream.

My journey taking myself on self-dates has given me the chance to enjoy life more freely. It helps me de-stress, enjoy spending time with myself, and make my life feel more balanced.

By scheduling these solo outings, I remind myself that rest is not a luxury, but a necessity.

This is why I encourage you to take yourselves out on solo dates—they give you a chance to enjoy life on your own terms but also let you explore what truly makes you happy.