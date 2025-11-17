Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash
The 10 Stages of Submitting an Assignment at 11:59 P.M.

Ella Corbin Student Contributor, Carleton University
1. The Confidence Era (aka 3:00 P.M.)

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

You have HOURS. You make a latte. You open a blank doc. You even title it something like Final_Essay.docx. You feel unstoppable.

2. The Procrastination Spiral

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Suddenly you’re reorganizing your desktop, deep-cleaning your room, and researching if you could realistically vanish and move to Portugal. The doc? Still blank.

3. The “OKay Time to Lock In” Pep Talk

Photo by Tatiana from Pexels

You put on a playlist with names like “study mode” or “romanticizing my burnout.” You type a sentence. You delete it. You stare out the window like you’re in a music video for 13 Reasons Why.

4. The Panic-Induced Productivity Boost

Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels

It’s now 8:30 p.m. Adrenaline hits. You can’t ask for an extension now. Suddenly you’re writing like you’ve channelled every academic weapon ever. Your typing speed triples. What are you even writing? Your citations are… well… questionable, but you’re moving.

5. The Bargaining Stage

Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels

You start telling yourself things like “It only has to pass,” or “Maybe the prof won’t notice if I skip this section.” You consider submitting whatever you have and accepting your fate.

6. The Technical Difficulty Meltdown

Photo by Elisa Ventur from Unsplash

Your doc freezes. Your Wi-Fi cuts out. Your laptop dies and you can’t find your charger. You consider crying… maybe you do. You wonder what life would be like as a bird.

7. The Desperate Word Count Stuffing

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

You’re adding adjectives like your life depends on it. “Important” becomes “extremely, critically, fundamentally important for society as a whole.” You insert a quote purely because it’s long. Your citations? Still questionable.

8. The Editing-But-Not-Really Phase

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

You “proofread,” which really means scrolling, skimming, and hoping for the best. You change one comma and call it growth.

9. The Submission Ritual

Photo by Victoria Heath from Unsplash

It’s now 11:58 p.m. F*CK. You whisper a prayer, to who? Anyone. You upload the file. You stare at the “submit” button like it might detonate before you click it. Click. It’s in—barely.

10. The Post-Submission Existential Decline

Rishabh Agarwal on Unsplash

You slam your laptop shut like it insulted your whole family. You feel empty, drained, relieved, exhausted, and maybe proud? Then you check the syllabus and realize… there’s something else due in two days, not minding the other four classes you have to scramble for. And… repeat!

Ella Corbin

Carleton '27

Ella is a writer at the HerCampus at Carleton. She enjoys writing about entertainment and lifestyle. She graduated in Nova Scotia with a certificate in the International Baccalaureate program at her high school. As a third-year student in Honours of Journalism and Communication and Media Studies, Ella plans to take herself around the world to experience and create stories in diverse environments. Ella spreads her love for gymnastics by coaching and encouraging kids to reach their full capabilities. She played many sports, but stuck with track and softball in high school. She loves meeting new people, watching new and old movies, spending time with friends, getting deep in Kristin Hannah novels, and studying in coffee shops.