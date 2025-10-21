Mastering the Art of Winding Down: A Guide to a Good Night’s Sleep

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As university students, life often feels like it’ll never slow down, and there’s always an endless list of things to do. Between the late-night study sessions, going out, or just enjoying some alone time, it’s hard to balance constant productivity with healthy and meaningful rest. With midterms currently at their peak, it’s especially easy to leave things like sleep health on the back burner.

Learning how to wind down truly makes a huge difference not only in sleeping well, but tackling the next day with a better mindset. Here are a few of my own tips and tricks to help you master the art of winding down!

1. No work, no doomscrolling, no light

Make the last hour of your day for you! If you have a consistent bedtime, spend that last free hour separated from doing any school work. Shut off your laptop, and relax. Bright lights are also a major no-no when getting into a relaxing mood, so if you have a warmer-toned or dimmable lamp, make it your best friend for the next hour.

Avoiding excessive screen time at night can reduce eye strain and help your brain relax a little more. But if you can’t completely avoid screen time (there is no shame), try being mindful with how you use it. Dim your phone brightness, silence notifications, avoid social media, and play a calming game.

2. Refresh and Rehydrate!

After a long day, sometimes a nice warm shower will do the trick. Even a smaller grooming task like skincare can feel like you’re cleaning the slate for the evening. Make sure that while you wind down, you stay hydrated. Fill up your water bottle, or even brew a cup of tea like chamomile or lemon balm. Caffeine intake can also play a huge role in how well you sleep, so it’s best to avoid energy drinks or a second coffee mid-afternoon to make sure you’re not still wired while trying to relax!

3. A packed bag, a clean room, and clean sleep

Sleeping in a messy room may leave you feeling overwhelmed in your own space. Tidying up your room, even just a little bit, can help you feel more at ease before getting into bed.

Once everything is tidied up, take some time to get ready for the next day. I usually spend this time picking out what I’m going to wear, quickly planning breakfast or lunch, and packing my bag. This helps me feel more confident for the next day, knowing I won’t have to scramble half-awake while halfway out the door.

4. On your marks, set your alarm, and get ready to go to sleep

My final step of the night is simply setting my alarm, getting into bed, and turning off my phone for the night. Phone usage in bed can disrupt your sleep in the long run, as your brain can blur the relationship of when and where you normally stay awake.

It’s finally time to get into bed. Make sure you set an alarm (and maybe a backup if you’re a heavy sleeper) that won’t make you jump out of your skin. Peaceful night, peaceful morning.

At the end of the day, there are a million ways to get a good night’s sleep. It’s never going to be perfect, but these little things can help make every day a little easier during one of the busiest times of our lives. Start looking at sleep as something that you deserve and need, instead of another thing to check off your to-do list. After all, getting a good night’s sleep is the best reset there is!