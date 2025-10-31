Finding Balance in Uni: What I Learned After Stepping Out of My Comfort Zone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the start of this year, I began my master’s degree. A new chapter that felt both exciting and completely unknown. I promised myself I wouldn’t play it safe this time. I wanted to get involved, meet new people, and finally make the most of university life.

So I joined clubs, showed up to events, and even ran for a leadership role. Somehow, I ended up as president of my program’s MBA society—something that would’ve absolutely terrified me a year ago.

It’s been rewarding and full of growth, but also overwhelming at times. Between coursework, meetings, networking events, and trying to keep some kind of social life, I’ve learned that stepping out of your comfort zone can teach you a lot—especially about balance, boundaries, and yourself.

1. Saying yes is how you grow–but you can’t say yes to everything

When I first started getting involved, I felt like I had to say yes to every opportunity. Coffee chats, events, study groups, even helping classmates with their coursework. I wanted to be supportive, reliable, and involved in everything.

But I quickly learned that saying yes to everyone else meant saying no to myself. I was busy, but not necessarily fulfilled.

Real growth came when I started saying yes intentionally to the things that challenged me in a good way, not just the ones that filled my calendar. It turns out, confidence doesn’t come from doing it all. It comes from doing the right things with intention. When you focus on what’s meaningful and what genuinely helps you grow, you can give your best effort. That’s what builds confidence: depth, not quantity.

2. Leadership doesn’t mean being “on” all the time

Beginning my role as MBA Society president taught me that leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about listening, organizing, and making space for others to grow and shine.

It’s also about boundaries. There’s a temptation to always be available, to answer messages at midnight or fix every small issue yourself. But leadership burns out fast without rest.

Learning to delegate and trust a team made me not only a better leader, but a more grounded one. Sometimes, the most responsible thing you can do is step back and let others step up.

3. Schedule the things that refill you

Some weeks, I had back-to-back commitments and realized I hadn’t eaten a real meal or taken a walk outside in days. That’s when I started scheduling self-care like any other meeting.

I blocked time for workouts, coffee breaks, or even just doing nothing. Once I treated rest as a requirement rather than a reward, I noticed how much more focused I was in class, meetings, and in my own head.

Balance isn’t about cutting things out; it’s about making sure the things that keep you grounded don’t get overlooked in the chaos.

4. Growth feels uncomfortable–and that’s okay

Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn’t always feel empowering in the moment. Sometimes it’s awkward, exhausting, or full of imposter syndrome. But every uncomfortable moment this year—speaking in front of a big group, managing a team, handling conflicts—built confidence I didn’t know I had.

The best part? Looking back and realizing the person who once hesitated to join a club, now leads one.

5. Balance isn’t static, it’s something you keep relearning

Some weeks I feel on top of everything. My to-do list is organized, I’m ahead on assignments, and I even find time to grab dinner with friends. Other weeks, I’m drowning in work, emails, and caffeine, wondering how I ever thought I could handle this much. That’s just life.

For a while, I thought balance meant having a perfect routine every day. But real balance isn’t rigid like that. It shifts depending on what season you’re in, what deadlines are coming up, or how you’re feeling mentally and physically.

Some days, balance looks like leading a meeting and crossing everything off your list. Other days, it’s giving yourself permission to close your laptop early and rest. Both are valid and both are necessary. It’s about forgiving yourself when things may not go as planned, and trusting that you can always recalibrate tomorrow.

The takeaway

The beginning of this year taught me that growth doesn’t happen when everything feels easy; it happens in the messy, uncertain moments when you’re learning as you go. Stepping out of my comfort zone pushed me to lead, connect, and grow in ways I never expected.

Balance isn’t about doing it all. It’s knowing what deserves your energy and knowing when to slow down when you need to. I’ve learned that you can take on new challenges and still make space for yourself. Real growth comes from moving with purpose, not pressure.