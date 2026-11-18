This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With her hit song “Man I Need,” Ms. Dean has officially made 2026 her year.

If there is one artist who has managed to make falling love, heartbreak, friendship and everything in-between sound effortlessly beautiful, it’s Olivia Dean. And now she has the award to prove it.

On Nov. 9, Apple Music officially announced Dean as its 2026 Artist of the Year, making her the first British artist to receive the honour. Following the massive success of her album “The Art of Loving,” Dean has quickly become one of the most recognizable voices in pop and soul music. And I can really say that after hearing her live, she is just as amazing in person. Truly angelic!

Dean’s music never fails to make you feel like you are not alone. It genuinely feels like getting coffee with a longtime friend, receiving advice you might not always want to hear but know in the end you will be forever grateful for it, dancing alone in your kitchen or going for a nice long walk.

And although Dean has been releasing music for years, the 2023 “Messy” album being her first and many singles and EP’s before that, 2026 has undoubtedly been her breakthrough moment. Her second album, “The Art of Loving,” released in September of 2025, introduced her music to an even larger audience, with songs like “Man I Need,” “Nice to Each Other” and “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” becoming fan favourites, and quick!

According to Apple Music, “Man I Need” has remained on its Daily Top 100 chart every single day since August 29th, 2025. Beyond streaming success, Dean also took home the Grammy for Best New Artist and four BRIT Awards, including Artist of the Year. Now if that isn’t telling enough!

Perhaps one of the most impressive parts of her rise is just how quickly her career has changed. In 2025, Dean was opening for Sabrina Carpenter at Madison Square Garden.

Less than a year later, she returned to headline four nights of her own at the same venue, followed by six sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, the first female artist to do so, and then a world tour! She’s an artist that everyone is watching.

Her music celebrates love in all its forms, whether that’s romantic relationships, friendships or learning to appreciate yourself. Rather than portraying love as something perfect or unattainable, “The Art of Loving” explores the idea that loving someone takes patience, effort and vulnerability.

Her sound feels different from much of today’s mainstream pop as she draws inspiration from classic soul, jazz and R&B. She creates music that feels both timeless and relatable, with songs that always manage to fit the moment.

Her recognition from Apple Music is more than streaming numbers or sold-out concerts. It’s a reminder that audiences are still looking for music that makes them feel something, songs that allow listeners to dive into the lyrics and rethink all of their life choices.

“To be recognized as an artist that’s made an impact is really cool,” Dean said in reaction to Apple Music’s announcement. And she has certainly made an impact.

With a Grammy, four Brit Awards, a sold-out world tour and now Apple Music’s Artist of the Year title under her belt, all at the young age of 27, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly come next for Ms. Dean.

But one thing is for certain. Olivia Dean has mastered “The Art of Loving,” and the world has fallen in love with her because of it.