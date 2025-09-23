Why Hot Girl Walks Are The Ultimate Free Therapy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s time to ditch the last-minute mall trips excused as “retail therapy” or the overpriced lattes disguised as coping mechanisms. A new way to manage stress has emerged and gained popularity on social media: the Hot Girl Walk. What started as a movement for accessible self-reflection with the addition of exercise has now become a part of many daily routines. In January 2021, TikToker Mia Lind took to social media to share the thing that was keeping her sane during COVID, a four-mile walk with intentional reflection. Her foundation for the Hot Girl Walk consisted of three key elements: focusing on gratitude, setting goals, and boosting confidence.

The reason it’s gained so much popularity isn’t that it’s anything new or revolutionary- people have combined reflection and exercise for a long time. What sets a HGW apart from the rest is its accessibility. There are no classes to sign up for or fancy equipment to buy, just lace up your sneakers and get moving. Anyone who has used this as a coping mechanism before knows the wonders of it. There’s nothing better than clicking play on your favorite playlist or podcast and spending some time outdoors, taking in all the beautiful scenery the world has to offer. There are therapeutic benefits to moments like this, where you’re able to drown out the world and connect with yourself while releasing those walking endorphins.

Its accessibility and therapeutic benefits aren’t the only reasons it’s gained popularity- it’s just as Instagram-able as your favorite pilates class. You can put on a cute workout set, grab your best friend, an iced coffee, and put #HGW on your story. Personally, I’ve found the addition of Hot Girl Walks to my routine to be incredible. When I feel stressed, I’ve found that walking it out really helps me self-regulate, and it’s become my favorite coping mechanism. Not only am I staying active, but I’m also saving on therapy sessions, which seems like a win-win situation to me.

Luckily, with fall coming up, Chico State is the perfect place to walk around. Pick up a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks and live out your Gilmore Girls fantasies through the streets of downtown. If you’re looking to connect with nature a little more, Bidwell Park One Mile is a couple of blocks away from downtown and will give you the perfect change of scenery while only staying in walking distance of campus. Hot Girl Walks are more than just a movement; they are a stepping stone to self-reflection and developing the skills essential to self-regulate and process emotions. Whether you’re going through a breakup, school stress, or the anxieties of everyday life, I assure you that a walk will help you get through it. It’s not about the miles you accomplish but rather the mindset you create. So go ahead and grab those sneakers, and try it out. Whether you go alone or with a friend, Hot Girl Walks will prove one thing: sometimes the best therapy is free, and it starts by putting one foot in front of the other.

