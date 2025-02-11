Self-care or Self-sabotage? When Social Media “Wellness Influencers” Go Too Far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am not by any means a health and wellness expert, but I think we can all agree that there has been a drastic cultural shift in self care, love, and mental health wellness from the last 20 years. Mental health was often stigmatized in the 50s, as a sign of weakness or psychotic behavior that couldn’t be improved, marginalizing those who needed the lack of resources they had in the past. But attitudes began shifting during the Civil Rights and Feminism movement, where self-help literature (talking about therapy and antidepressants) got popularized in the 80s and 90s. As mental health acceptance became more mainstream, personal stories and self-advocacy increased on online platforms (by the early 2010s), and now we see influencers and celebrities amplify these struggles of anxiety, depression, and therapy without shame in modern day. Fitness culture also shifted to be more diverse and inclusive, where instead of the “ideal” athletic/military body build, practices such as pilates, yoga, and meditation began to be more celebrated as health and wellness content. Today, we see that it’s not just about working out for the aesthetics, but about creating a balanced lifestyle that encompasses mindfulness, self-love, and mental health. However, even though mental health advocacy, self-love, and self-care are being actively encouraged, the fitness, health, and wellness industry can sometimes promote unrealistic expectations for oneself, ultimately harming those who follow along pursuit of health and well-being.

How wellness culture affects young girls’ mental health in self-care and hygiene trends

Social media has created an environment where skincare and hygienic products are marketed as “essential”. Initally, the beauty standards were buying multiple products that will make your skin look smooth and clear, which played a role in shaping what beauty and self-worth meant in previous generations (particularly women and young girls). Now, anti-aging and wrinkling regimens have become popularized in order to emphasize the “natural” beauty and look, Korean influencers who use Korean skincare call it “glass skin” (poreless, luminous, even skin). But as skincare has become more normalized, it’s being marketed to younger demographics, making them feel like taking care of their skin and themselves is an essential part of their identity. This is evident when we look at the incident where 8-year-old girls were found to be among the top consumers of the products sold from Drunk Elephant (a luxury skincare brand that went viral for their high quality formulas on social media in 2020). While Drunk Elephant and similar skin care brands are not explicitly targeting children, this demonstrates the pressure to meet unrealistic standards and what early exposure to commercialism can do to younger audiences if you don’t consider the reality. Thus, there is a fine line between self-love and embracing one’s natural skin, and the ongoing trends of “perfect skin” on social media that is still progressive today.

With mental wellness, meditation, and self-care becoming more mainstream in fitness culture, it is important to understand that many people may not have the same circumstances to afford these wellness habits like other influencers do, such as embedding personal trainers, dietitians, etc. in their fitness life. Thus, this sets up a standard that is not universally achievable when one comes across a quick 10-20 minute video about someone documenting rapid weight loss or fast muscle gain. This exposure may also lead to younger girls idealizing beauty standards that could potentially affect their mental health, such as body dysmorphia, anxiety, or unexpected habits of extreme dieting or over-exercising. Furthermore, documentation may not be the only personal gain influencers get when creating these videos, but could also be for paid sponsorships. Endorsements such as supplements, detox teas, or crash diet courses, which lead to a rabbit hole of societal desire for fast results rather than sustainable long term habits for life. Overall, one must consider the highly edited quality of the videos they consume, in order to differentiate between what is actually achievable and what has been capitalized for brand deals and professional development. So what can we do?

How to weigh out the pros and cons of health and wellness habits without being unrealistic

Consider how much time, effort, or money the wellness content demands of you. Your circumstances and standards are not social media’s, and considering the other aspects that may impact your life can help see how beneficial these things can be actually for you. For example, think about its sustainability. Consider questions such as: is it long-term or short-term? Can you withstand waking up at 5 am everyday without feeling burnt out? Doing your own research with credible resources like healthcare professionals can also help you understand your own body’s feedback to habits rather than a oversimplified version online that may not be entirely universal. For instance, it may not even be about how hard you are working out, but your genetics, basal metabolism rate (BMR), and muscle mass vs fat mass can all be biological and physiological differences that you don’t even know about—because a slow, sustainable weight loss journey isn’t as highlighted in the media as the rapid weight loss journeys. Overall, these approaches will help one stay grounded by the facts rather than what the media wants people to think, creating a balanced perspective on media trends.

The change of fitness and wellness from being purely about aesthetics to being a more inclusive understanding of mental health and self-care has become a prevalent contradiction that creates a narrative on people like young women to meet unattainable standards today. Fitness isn’t just about physical fitness anymore, but rather just one part of the bigger picture: a well-rounded, healthy loving life. On one hand, society is embracing the importance of mental health, self-care, and prioritizing well-being, but at the same time, social media platforms continue to make wellness content that promote unrealistic beauty standards and lifestyles that are often inaccessible due to financial, familial, or personal circumstances. The increasing glamorization of 5 AM workouts, multi-regimen skincare and beauty hacks, and daily affirmations–while well-intentioned–could perhaps unintentionally spark feelings of inadequacy for those who cannot follow such routines. Social media’s role in health and wellness has become a double-edged sword—offering support and resources for mental health, but also idealizing success for others, when it should be about how well you feel, not how well you look. Everyone is on their own journey and just because you’re different, doesn’t mean you’re behind.