Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman reading book on dock
woman reading book on dock
Photo by Bethany Laird from Unsplash
Culture

Prioritizing Self Care During The Spring Semester

Sophia Deglau
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As we near the warmer spring weather and summer is in a few months away it often becomes challenging to stay focused on prioritizing self care while balancing your classes. Here are some fun ways to focus on yourself and your goals, while also recharging your mental battery in positive ways!

Girl doing Yoga
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

The first way you can prioritize self care this spring semester in visiting the WREC for a workout class. They offer a dynamic pilates class with upbeat music, yoga and even barre! If you are looking for something more low-key try a swim class or relaxing spa day at the hot tub.

A perfect way to unwind and focus on yourself is visiting the local nature in Chico. Some of the best trails include the North Rim Trail and the Bear Hole Trail. If you are looking for a nice lookout to relax and reflect on your day I would recommend visiting Monkey Face in Bidwell Park. The view is stunning and you get an amazing view of Chico!

girl laying down on flowers
Photo by Joshua Fuller from Unsplash

One of the best ways to prioritize yourself is healthy eating and cooking. Some fun and easy recipe ideas to try during your self care journey include spring pasta carbonara, beet salad, stuffed butternut squash, greek bowls and baked salmon with quinoa. If you are looking for a healthy desert to make there are also some great recipes for raspberry matcha bark and chocolate chip banana oatmeal bars.

Salad
Photo by Louis Hansel from Unsplash

Lastly, prioritize yourself by starting a journal! You can write in this journal as little or as much as you want, the point is to reflect and grow. Some fun ways to make your journal more cute and unique is to bedazzle the front with crystals and hot glue and add a scrap book element to the pages by printing out pictures of yourself or you with friends! It’s also fun to dedicate a page of your journal to pictures of what your vision for your future includes. For example, travel plans or goals you have!

Sophia Deglau

Cal State Chico '28

Sophia Deglau is a freshman at Chico State University. Sophia is majoring in Liberal Studies and plans on becoming a kindergarten teacher. Sophia loves creative writing, reading, art, and going to the beach. Sophia grew up in Marin County. She loves working with children and has worked at summer camps and after-school programs for four years. She has directed afterschool programs for K-5 students and preschoolers. Besides her passion for working with youth Sophia loves interior design and fashion. She hopes to own an interior design business in the future in addition to being a teacher. Sophia loves going to the beach and her favorite place to travel to is Florida. Sophia loves snorkeling and wants to swim with manatees. Sophia's dream vacation is visiting Seychelles and swimming with whale sharks. Sophia also wants to travel to Greece and explore all of the different islands. Sophia loves writing and is very excited to participate in the Her Campus writing team. In the future Sophia would love to publish a book or short story. Sophia hopes to become a better writer during her time on the writing team. Sophia is excited to write engaging articles and inspire the amazing Chico State community!