Hiking Trails in Chico

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As the weather is getting warmer in Chico, it is a perfect time to get outside. Especially with midterms and finals coming up, getting outside and exploring nature is a great way to clear your head and reset. Chico is nestled at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains with many beautiful parks like Bidwell Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the U.S. Chico has many beautiful hiking trails; here’s a few I think are worth checking out.

The Yahi Trail in Upper Bidwell Park: This trail walks you along a river that leads to a swimming hole surrounded by a basalt rock canyon. If you walk the full trail it is an 8.9 mile walk out and back. The route is moderately challenging and would take around 3 hours to complete. The trail is popular among hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and dog walking.

Monkey Face Loop: This trail walks you past a small lake and oak woodland. The trail is a 1.27 mile loop trail. It takes about thirty five mins to complete. This fairly easy trail is great for an early or mid day walk.

Bidwell- Sacramento River State Park: This park is known for its scenic beauty. The river is great for fishing, boating, floating, and walking alongside. The park offers a great setting for observing and learning about the riparian community. One of the main trails at the park is the Nature Loop trail, which is an easy 0.7 mile loop. Overall, the park has multiple activities and trails to indulge in.

Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

South Rim Trail in Upper Bidwell Park: This trail is a moderately challenging 3.9 mile out and back trail, taking about an hour and a half to complete. Great for hiking and mountain biking. The best times to visit this trail are January through July.

Upper Bidwell North Rim to B trail loop: This trail is a 10.3 mile loop that takes on average 4 hours to complete. This trail is great for biking and hiking along beautiful wildflowers and science hill views. The trail is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, with a quiet atmosphere and chances to spot local wildlife.

Woodson Bridge State Recreation Area: Located a little outside of Chico in Corning, the park’s primary visitor area offers a lush campground and a little over a mile of hiking trails to explore. Across the river lies the park’s 260-acre Woodson Bridge Natural Preserve and Kopta Canoe Camp, which are primarily accessed by boat. This trail is a 1.3 mile easy walk taking about thirty minutes to complete.

Overall, Chico has many beautiful spots that are worth visiting to get you outside and moving around. With many science views and wildlife to encounter, these trails are worth checking out. Whether it’s with friends or alone, for a long hike or short walk, get out and experience some of the beautiful places Chico has to offer.