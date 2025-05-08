Doechii has Launched a Mental Health Hub for People Battling Anxiety

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doechii launched “Anxiety is Watching Me”, which is a platform that offers anonymous mental health support for people battling anxiety. The hub was introduced online on March 28th, 2025. The hub is meant to be a resource and offers anonymous support, coping tools and skills, as well as links to other resources such as “Mental Health America” and “The Trevor Project”. The platform features tailored resources for Black, Latinx, Queer, and minority groups. On an Instagram post, Doechii shared the platform and wrote, “Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song ‘Anxiety’; now let me support YOU. Share your stories, lend a listening ear, or browse through our support communities to get the support you need anonymously.” This is a great example of a public figure using their platform for good.

Doechii is a known and loved Grammy winning rapper. Well known for her 2024 album Alligator Bites Never Heal and single “Anxiety”, Doechii released her first EP in 2019 and then gained a lot of attention on TikTok in 2020/2021 after her track “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral. After going viral, other artists and labels took notice, starting with SZA inviting Doechii to open for her Good Days Tour in 2021. In the next year, 2022, Doechii signed her first record deal with Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment, which is also home to rapper Kendrick Lamar. In that same year, Doechii released another single and EP which featured SZA. Doechii’s career continued to blossom in 2023, performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She also made her acting debut in the movie Earth Mama, a coming of age drama.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

August 2024 was a big turning point for Doechii with the release of her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, featuring the song “Denial Is a River In Egypt” which reached No. 2 on Billboard”s Top Rap Albums Chart. Doechii then went on a 12-concert tour to support the mixtape. Doechii received three 2025 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. Doechii won for Best Rap Album, making her one of the only three Black women to win in the category along with Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. Following her big Grammy win, Doechii was named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of The Year.

Doechii’s platform’s name is drawn directly from her track “Anxiety” which illustrates her own personal mental health struggles. In the song, she describes anxiety as something that tries to “muzzle” her and brings on physical symptoms like “tightness in her chest” or the sensation that “an elephant is standing on me.” The launch of her platform also coincided with National Minority Health Month which she timed intentionally to spotlight mental health disparities in marginalized groups. Doechii launched the platform as a way to give back to those who have found comfort in her music, and she encourages users to connect without fear of judgment and aims to foster a sense of shared healing and empowerment.

Mental Health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being which is crucial through all life stages. Good mental health isn’t based on absence of mental health disorders, it’s more based on one’s ability to cope with daily stress. Maintaining good mental health is essential to one’s overall health. Platforms like the one Doechii launched help people struggling with mental health feel seen and heard. Artists like Doechii are fan favorites and for a good reason.

If you are struggling with your mental health consider looking into Doechii’s platform as well as other sources.

Chico local: Enloe Health Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 530-332-5250 or 800-560-5900

Other: Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org​

Doechii’s hub: https://www.anxietyiswatchingme.com