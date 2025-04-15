The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Staying consistent when cooking for yourself can be difficult to begin with, much less making a healthy, balanced meal. As someone who has navigated the challenges of cooking in college, I’ve curated a list of simple and nutritious meals to prepare. In this article, I will share some kitchen staples to always have and 5 of my favorite meals that are constantly in my rotation. Sophomore year, I bought literally everything frozen as I was adjusting to the challenges of cooking every meal alone. Two years later, I can confidently say my skills have grown to where I get excited to plan a grocery list and put together meals for the week. So take these tips and recipes, let me know what you think!

The Essentials

To start, there are a few items you should always have in your pantry, like pasta, rice, beans and canned goods. These will set you up so that when you’re in a pinch, there is always something to work with. Next, on your grocery list should be some protein, whether it’s milk, yogurt or cheese, chicken or beef, or seafood. These two combinations can alone make a balanced meal and are the bases of my favorite recipes.

Salmon Rice Bowl

One of my go-to dinner recipes is a salmon rice bowl because of the healthy balance of ingredients, from protein to grains to vegetables with a rich flavor palette. I got this original idea from Emily Mariko, who went viral on TikTok for this recipe. Five years later, this is still a staple dinner for me and won’t ever get old. The best part about this recipe is that it takes less than 20 minutes to come together and you’ll be full for hours.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

I recently discovered the Homemade Angus Beef Meatballs from Trader Joe’s, which pair perfectly with spaghetti and the Bolognese Style Tomato & Beef Pasta Sauce also from TJs. These meatballs are packed with flavor, including red peppers, onions and panko bread crumbs. I oven-roasted broccoli in the oven to add even more balance to this filling and delicious meal.

Street Tacos

As you might be able to tell, I do a lot of shopping at Trader Joe’s because they make cooking so much easier. For this meal, you’ll need the frozen Beef Birria that takes less than 10 minutes to heat up, corn tortillas, avocado, salsa, and cheese. The beef birria is packed with flavor and with how easy the process is, I will definitely be purchasing again.

Smash Burgers

Now that it’s starting to get warm, it’s grilling season which means smash burgers are your new staple meal. Everyone knows what’s in a burger, but what makes a smash burger different are the onions and cheese cooked into the patty. A tip to make it easier is to buy pre-shaped burger patties which are ready to cook straight out the packaging. To elevate the burger more, add some avocado, fresh heirloom tomatoes and sauteed mushrooms.

Soup Dumpling Soup

Last, but not least, soup dumpling soup is warmly comforting and has great flavor. Soup dumplings on their own are amazing, but add the broth of your choosing, green onions and chili crunch oil, that’s it! So simple, but it takes a frozen item and elevates it into a full meal. I buy my soup dumplings from Trader Joe’s or Costco, both are great options.

Cooking doesn’t have to be boring or difficult. By keeping it simple and being stocked with basics, it can be a fun, new hobby to practice! For me, spending time in the kitchen is therapeutic because it gives me the chance to slow down my pace and take some time for myself. Or, invite friends and family into the kitchen too, where you can all share in the creation of something yummy. I find most of my recipes on Pinterest, Instagram or TikTok, I find a new idea every day. I recommend checking out @traderjoes5itemsorless on Instagram because every recipe they post is 5 items or less which completely simplifies grocery shopping and cooking for me!