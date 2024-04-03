Bored of the WREC? Get A Change Of Scenery For Your Next Workout In Chico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Working out in college can be hard. Most students come in after being an athlete in high school and being very in shape, to then gaining the “Freshman 15.” Getting back into a routine with the gym after not exercising for quite some time can be tough. On campus, we have the Wildcat Recreation Center, also known as the WREC. This is a free option for students to go to the gym and it can be quite intimidating. Whether it be not wanting to see a mob of fraternity brothers or seeing other women you think are in better shape than you, it can be hard to motivate yourself to be in that atmosphere. This is something that I struggled with, so I decided to turn to outside sources.

My Experience

I wanted an escape from Chico State students because I felt it would make me more comfortable. I also wanted to find a way to work out that was different from the typical lifting weights or using the machines at the gym. I looked around at a couple of different places and eventually found Sweet Fitness Kickboxing. They had a free trial for people to come in for a week to see if kickboxing was the right fit for them. Immediately when I walked in, I loved the atmosphere. It’s a small gym so there are not a lot of people there which made me feel less intimidated. The instructors were very friendly and eager to help show me how kickboxing worked. They are there to help you get in shape but also to help you to continue working on new skills. This pushed me to want to work and get healthy for the first time in a while.

I reached out to some friends and asked about their experiences working out in other places outside of school and they had similar experiences. I’ve compiled a list of places where people have had great experiences and wanted to share with other students who were looking for other outlets. Although these classes cost money, they’re definitely worth the price.

Sweet Fitness Kickboxing

Address: 1390 E 9th Street #170, Chico, CA 95928

Type of Workout: Sweet Fitness Kickboxing sessions are 47 minutes long and can provide a full-body workout. The gym is small so the instructors can focus on each participant if needed. The workout is guided so you will never be confused about what to do. It is not a professional studio so they encourage everyone to try this type of workout. When signing up for classes, there’s no experience needed. The instructors are motivating so it pushes you to do your best and get the most out of your workout. The class is modified to your physical ability so you can go at your own pace.

Why People Like Sweet Fitness Kickboxing: Expanding on my experience at Sweet Fitness Kickboxing, I enjoy it because I get to meet new people. Every time I go to a class I get to have a conversation with someone new. It’s a great way to connect with people who are not Chico State Students. I always leave the class feeling confident and ready to continue my health journey. I highly recommend using the free trial to at least try out the class. You might be surprised at how much you enjoy it.

Hot Yoga Club Chico

Address: 1140 Mangrove Ave, Unit B, Chico 95926

Type of Workout: Hot Yoga Club has a different series of yoga classes that take place in a heated room. Hot Yoga Club offers eight different classes. Some examples of the classes are:

Classic 90: This class is a 90-minute workout in a room that is 105 degrees fahrenheit and 40% humidity. The class is structured to help you stretch out your muscles and ligaments throughout the body. This class is a series of 26 poses and 2 breathing exercises that will be run through twice.

Sculpt: This class is 60 minutes long and is in a room that is 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The classes utilizes light weights to help build muscle and sculpt your body. It also is a great cardio workout to burn off more calories.

Flow Basics: This class uses the practice of Vinyasa and takes place in a room that is 95-100 degrees fahrenheit. If you are more of a beginner to hot yoga, this class is a great introduction.

Why People Like Hot Yoga Club: Cassidy, a Chico State student, “…really enjoyed going there because the instructors all give really good guidance during class. They’re also super inclusive and provide modifications so that every individual in class feels comfortable and confident during their practice. Yoga is meant to be a restorative practice and all the instructors prioritize that while challenging you to get out of your comfort zone and deepen your practice.”

“I really enjoy yoga because it’s a more relaxing form of exercise, and it truly is a place to get away from the stress of college life and I always meet the best people” – Madison, Chico State Student

Orange Theory

Address: 874 East Avenue, Chico CA 95926

Type of Workout: Orange Theory provides a one hour group setting workout class. These classes are designed for individuals to go at their own pace. Instructors will help each participant in improving their skills in the gym. The classes have three rounds of different types of workouts so you can get a full body exercise. The first round is strength training to help build your strength and resistance. The second round is rowing which is a full-body workout, also helping you build strength. The last round is the treadmill which is more of a cardio workout. When doing the treadmill portion you can run, jog, or walk at your own pace.

Why People Like Orange Theory: Madison’s primary reason for going to Orange Theory is because “…when I work out, it’s kind of my time to escape from I guess the real world and it’s the only time I really have alone time and I don’t have to really worry about running into people. I like having a structured class, which makes it easy to just follow along and get a good workout in instead of going to the WREC and worrying about someone being on a machine that you’re wanting to use or just not being able to push yourself to get certain exercises done because the class forces you to, and I like the format and the coaches.”

FreeBird Yoga

Address: 243 CA-32 E, Chico CA 95928

Type of workout: FreeBird Yoga provides a range of different classes. There are 14 classes in total that this studio provides. Here are a couple of different examples of the classes they provide:

Electric Flow: This class is a full-body workout that can help build your flexibility, strength, and endurance. This class is heated so it adds to the intensity of the workout.

Restorative Yoga: This class is meant to help participants have different levels of relaxation. It focuses on holding poses for longer periods of time and encourages deep breathing.

Pole Dancing Level 1: This class teaches beginners the basics of pole dancing. They introduce different combos and dance moves for participants to learn. This can help build confidence in women and provides a fun way of working out.

Aerial Yoga: This class has the use of different props to help guide their poses. This class is less intense due to most of the positions being either in a sitting position or lying down.

Why People Like FreeBird: Payton, a senior at Chico, likes FreeBird “…because the instructors are very welcoming and not intimidating. They also end the classes with a speech that helps with mindfulness and growth in oneself. The classes have different age groups so it is nice to not just see people my age. In my opinion, the instructors have more experience than the instructors at the WREC because they look at yoga as a lifestyle rather than a part-time job.”