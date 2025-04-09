75 Days to Summer – Join Lift Laugh Love’s 75 Hard Wellness Challenge

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: Below is an article from the founder of a new club on campus, Shaheera Abbasi.

Summer is just 75 days away! What better way to welcome the season than by embarking on a journey of self-care, growth, and balance? Join us on April 6th for the launch of Lift Laugh Love’s 75-Day Wellness Challenge!

Lift Laugh Love is a Women’s Wellness organization founded by Chico State Senior, Shaheera Abbasi, with a mission to empower young women to take charge of their well-being through community events, education, and leadership. Set to officially launch in August, Lift Laugh Love is building a supportive community where college students can connect, grow, and thrive together.

In preparation for our official launch in August, we’re kicking things off with the 75-Day Wellness Challenge! This soft launch gives students a chance to experience the power of intentional self-care, build lasting habits, and connect with like-minded women before Lift Laugh Love’s full debut.

This challenge isn’t just about fitness or discipline—it’s about building a lifestyle of confidence, resilience, and joy. Together, we’ll cultivate the habits and mindset needed to step into summer feeling strong, radiant, and unstoppable.

Designed to help you build healthy habits for your mind, body, and spirit, this challenge lets you choose your level of commitment and focus on a daily:

Mental Win (e.g., reading, learning, therapy, gratitude)

Spiritual Win (e.g., meditation, prayer, self-reflection)

Physical Win (e.g., workouts, yoga, walks)

How It Works: You get to choose your level of commitment and how you want to show up for yourself.

25 Soft (April 6th to April 30th) Spend 30 minutes on 1/3 : Mental Win, Spiritual Win, or Physical Win. Follow a nourishing diet (80/20) Daily check-in journal

25 Medium Days (May 1st to May 25th): Spend 30 minutes each on 2/3 : Mental Win, Spiritual Win, or Physical Win. Follow a nourishing diet (80/20) Daily check-in journal

25 Hard Days (May 26th to June 19th): Spend 30 minutes each on 3/3 : Mental Win, Spiritual Win, or Physical Win. Follow a nourishing diet (80/20) Daily check-in journal



Why Join? 🔥 : This challenge is all about boosting confidence, consistency, and community among girls with shared goals. We’re building something special—an intentional path to step into summer as your best self.

Challenge yourself, grow with a supportive community, and get ready to feel strong, confident, and unstoppable. Ready to level up?

Benefits of Joining:

💫 VIP Community Events at Chico Chai & Empower Studio

💫 Special Access to our Hard Launch Event featuring brands like Young LA For Her

💫 Private Group Chat to connect, share progress, and uplift each other!

💫 Surprise Giveaways & Milestone Rewards

Ready to get involved?

Sign up today and let’s embark on this journey of growth as a community! ✨

Follow us on Instagram @theliftlaughlovecollective for updates, community events, and ways to connect! 💫