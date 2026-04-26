The Art of Trial and Error In Cooking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From taking graduate classes, to working a part-time job, to trying to get enough exercise and spend enough time with friends, many days the last thing I want to do is cook dinner for myself. Sometimes I end up running to Chipotle even when there’s groceries in my fridge—and if you do that too, let’s take a moment to forgive ourselves…

Now that that moment is over, it’s time to get serious about the way we’re fueling our bodies. I’m lucky enough to say that I grew up eating a lot of home-cooked meals, but when I got to college, the adjustment to dining hall food was a serious struggle. Then, moving into an apartment, the struggle became that I would be responsible for cooking for myself on an almost daily basis. Shout-out to my Campus Dining job because eating meals at work has been a lifesaver. But even after four years living away from my parents (aka the best cooks I know), I still struggle with finding recipes that I feel motivated enough to make and that I will actually enjoy eating.

I have my go-to meals that are pretty basic that I know I’ll be able to eat for a few days in a row. But when it comes to trying new recipes, I’ve honestly gotten intimidated. I consider myself a pretty good cook, but there are times I get a measurement wrong, or swap out heavy cream for half-and-half because I know I’ll actually use the rest of the carton—and then things get dicey. I used to love trying new recipes every few weeks, but after a few too many flops, I’ve gotten into a habit of sticking to what I know. And honestly, that works for me. I’d rather make the same thing I made two weeks ago than make something new, have it not turn out, and then dread sitting down to dinner every day as I try not to let it go to waste. I’ve also learned that for me, what’s just as important as the content of the dish is the way it makes me feel. Cooking something simple with real ingredients, even if the meal doesn’t come out the highest in protein or most dense in nutrients, is always going to be good for you. It goes beyond having something to fuel your body with, but the act of cooking fuels your mind as well.

So, whether you’re trying a new recipe or cooking yet another batch of pasta and ground beef (hamburger macaroni, as we call it in my family), the mere fact of setting out to make something with your own two hands is an achievement. When I’m cooking, I try to take it as an opportunity to let my mind quiet down, to not worry about classes or work, and to just take my time preparing the food in front of me. Giving it my best effort, even if the recipe doesn’t turn out perfect, is what keeps me going through the week. I try my best to fill my meals with vegetables and other foods that are good for my body, but I also remember that cooking food that I love is good for the soul. For example, if one week I try to make something new, fancy, and uber healthy but screw up the recipe, the following week, I allow myself to go back to that box of Hamburger Helper because I know I’ll get it right. And, by the way, I’ve cooked Hamburger Helper so many times that I can say how easy it is to jazz it up a little bit (adding some tomato paste to the beef, using bone broth instead of water, and adding real cheese or sour cream at the end). Amidst the stress of college life, some simple cooking can really shape up my week—and give me time to plan for a bit more of a nutritious meal the following week. Striking that balance between cooking what you know and cooking what you consider healthy can be difficult, but the extra effort is worth it. And if the end result is food on my plate plus a little mental boost from the act of cooking it, what more could I ask for?