Start Believing In Yourself. What, Like It’s Hard?

As a little girl I always had high hopes for myself. I knew that my life was destined for success in whatever I desired, but most of all, that it would come naturally to me. After all, Barbie was one of my idols, so I figured I could be anything or anyone I wanted to be. At some point I wanted to be a pop star, despite singing not being something I’d call a talent of mine, but I didn’t think of that as an obstacle, and here I am now, soon-to-be graduating, yet slightly less confident than I was several years ago. Over time I went from being so sure of everything working out for me, to questioning everything about myself.

This past summer, while trying to escape the sweltering heat, and my impending feelings of self-doubt, I watched Legally Blonde for the fifteenth time. And as I watched Elle Woods fashionably and pinkishly rebuild her confidence after her break up with Warner and battle the naysayers at Harvard Law, I, too, took the first steps to rebuilding myself. I started to believe in myself. Why? Because I’m entering my senior year of university, on track to a timely graduation with two majors and a minor; two majors and a minor which I was told I wouldn’t be able to successfully complete. I’ve balanced multiple jobs, secured internships, done course overloading back-to-back, studied abroad, and dealt with the drama of the 20-somethings, all while looking great doing it. Each time when I thought I couldn’t go any longer, these legs took me a few steps further. Why would I not believe in myself?

Although it’s hard, especially on the darkest of days, reflecting on my accomplishments and remembering my journey to get here inspires me to keep going. I’ve done things I once thought were impossible, showing me that anything I set my mind to is possible. Allowing myself more patience and having gratitude for everyone and everything that’s led me to the present day has encouraged me to believe in myself.

Think about yourself; think about the days you thought you wouldn’t make it through, the rough nights where you contemplated if it was even worth it and most of all, where you are today. Having confidence in yourself can take you a long way, just as it did for Elle when she applied to Harvard, and got in. Besides, if you don’t believe in yourself, how will anyone else? Knowing yourself and the value in what you offer will always shine brighter than nonchalantly passing everything up because of underestimating yourself.

Elle Woods is a pop culture icon because of her self confidence and determination, what’s stopping you from believing in yourself? What, like it’s hard?