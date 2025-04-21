How to Genuinely Develop a Love for Running

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

I first discovered my love for running in fourth grade, when I decided to join my school’s track team. From that point on, I competitively ran throughout middle and high school — and for a while, I seriously considered continuing my track and field career in college. But during the college application process, I realized I didn’t want to compete anymore. I decided to be just a student — one that runs for fun, in her free time.

Now, as a sophomore in college who balances extracurricular activities, school work, my sorority life, and my job (like many Bucknell women do), I make up excuses. I tell myself I have too much work on my plate to take a running break. I tell myself it’s too cold outside and I’ll wait for a warmer day. Or, I complain about treadmills —- concerned that my shin splints will come back or that I’ll fall off (yes, I did fall off of a treadmill my freshman year of high school).

But as spring weather is finally approaching, I’m done making up excuses. I want to challenge myself again, and tap back into a hobby that I onced relied on to get through my days. So, as motivation for my readers and for me, I’m sharing my go-to running tips to encourage trying something new or embarking on runs again.

Lately, I’ve noticed that the “training for a half-marathon/marathon” or “go on a run with me” aesthetic is infiltrating my Tik Tok feed. Many influencers such as Jake Shane’s friend Brett Chody, Lindsay Arnold, and even ordinary college students are bringing their followers along on their running journeys. Personally, I enjoy watching these kinds of videos, as they provide me with running tactics and strategies on how to get through a tough run – some of which I will share with you today.

Tip 1: My first tip is somewhat simple: drink water. It is the easiest way to set you up for a good, successful run. Think of it as the fuel your body needs — just like cars need gas to run efficiently. Although this is a simple task that’ll make all the difference, I’m aware that drinking water consistently is sometimes tough. We are busy young women and making sure we’re constantly hydrated is not always a priority. However, if we can commit to drinking about 11 cups a day, it’ll only benefit us in the long run. Even if you feel out of shape, water can be a confidence booster that will assure you that completing a run is possible. When finishing your run, continue to drink water to cure your body’s exhaustion. Whenever I forget to do this, I get long-lasting dehydration headaches (the worst).

Tip 2: My second tip is a bit more fun and exciting. Our music playlists are crucial. I’ve spent extensive time perfecting my running playlist, because when a run becomes tough, it is the music that’ll keep me going. First, it is important to figure out your music preferences. What kind of music do you want to listen to during a run? Is it highly motivating rap music? House music that reminds you of going out at night? Songs that prompt reflection? Or, is it a combination of all? Once you’ve figured out your go-to running songs, curate a playlist — but consider putting a a creative and somewhat crazy twist on it. Try building a playlist that is the exact amount of minutes/hours it’ll take to complete your run. This idea might sound a little nuts, but it can actually boost your determination mid-run. When the final song ends, so does your workout. Eventually, you’ll start to memorize the song order and be aware of how far along you are. I know, it is borderline a crazy strategy, but trust me it works.

Tip 3: My third tip – don’t be so hard on yourself. Running is tough, and until we get into a consistent rhythm it’ll continue to be tough. That is why we must start small. Maybe that means you want to start with just running one mile. Or, running two miles with some walks in between. Each week, challenge yourself a little more. Maybe the following week, it’s run two miles without stopping. Or, add an additional mile to your running routine from the week prior. What is most important is being diligent and consistent with getting our runs in — no matter how long, or how fast we aim to run. So, there is no shame in starting out slow and working our way up. As long as we are taking the time to be active consistently, our endurance will automatically improve. Try building a weekly chart – even if you don’t follow your chart exactly, at least it is there for extra inspiration and structure.

Here is an example of a running routine that I found online. Personalize your chart as you please, but this is a 10 Mile Training Plan:

Week 1 Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Week 2 2 miles Cross Training 2 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 3 miles Rest Week 3 2 miles Cross Training 2.5 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 3 miles Rest Week 4 3 miles Cross Training 3 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 4 miles Rest Week 5 3 miles Cross Training 3 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 5 miles Rest Week 6 4 miles Cross Training 3 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 4 miles Rest Week 7 4 miles Cross Training 3.5 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 5 miles Rest Week 8 5 miles Cross Training 4 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 6 miles Rest Week 9 4 miles Cross Training 3 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 7 miles Rest Week 10 5 miles Cross Training 4 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 8 miles Rest Week 11 6 miles Cross Training 5 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 9 miles Rest Week 12 4 miles Cross Training 3 miles Strength Training 2 miles OR Cross Train 4 miles Rest Week 13 3 miles Yoga 2 miles 2 miles or rest Rest Race Weekend!

Tip 4: Lastly, create a reward for yourself. In the summer, I usually run in the mornings — but I’m not going to lie, the only thing that gets me out of bed is the thought of a nice cold fruit smoothie afterward. “If I run, I can treat myself to a smoothie,” I used to tell myself. Once I finished running, the combination of my runner’s high and the taste of a delicious smoothie always made me feel most content. So my point is, pick out a reward that motivates you. Maybe it’s a smoothie, ice cream, your favorite meal, jumping in a pool, or hanging out with friends. Whatever it is, giving yourself something to look forward to, and holding yourself accountable can make running more exciting and fun. It makes a “runner’s high” hit even harder.

Now, after writing this, I am going to go on a run for my first time in weeks — in hopes to reconnect with my love to for running again. If you have other running tips you would like to share, feel free to email me! I am always looking for new tips and motivation. bes029@bucknell.edu