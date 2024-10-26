Why Waste Time Being A Hater When You Can Be An Icon?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, gossip can feel too tempting to pass up. Whether you’re sharing the good, the bad, or anything in between about classmates or coworkers, every gossip session seems to escalate the longer it lasts. They become spaces to unload your inner thoughts and commentary.

But in the past, the more heated the conversations got, the more I found myself revisiting old frustrations, dissecting interactions to find others’ flaws, and seeking validation through gossip.

Instead of resolving the issues that bothered me, I kept dwelling on them. I stayed in friendships that drained me and relationships that felt transactional, turning to others for validation. The constant need for reassurance only fueled my frustration.

For someone with so much pent-up anger, I never felt smaller than when I was trapped in those moments. Hatred filled my brain and each day felt gloomy and clouded by pessimism. It was exhausting.

Then one day, I heard the quote: “You’re the one who decides whether it’s a good day or a bad day.” Easier said than done, right? But over time, I realized it was true.

It was like a switch flipped. I refused to keep drowning in negativity. I cut off relationships that fueled my rants and left me feeling drained. I stopped caring about trivial things I couldn’t control. I quit overthinking things that hadn’t even happened yet.

In short, I stopped caring about things that didn’t matter and focused on what made me happy. Some might call it narcissism, but I call it living as if I’m the main character of my own life.

Wear the outfit you were once worried about. Blast your favorite song and dance around. Stop basing your decisions on the happiness of others and at the expense of your joy. Stop caring so much about what others think—whether they like you or how they perceive you. Don’t overanalyze every little moment looking for a deeper meaning. Just live in the present and be happy!

I used to get so angry when I hid my real thoughts, afraid of hurting others or not being liked. Now, I’m bold and honest, and I’ve been told those are some of my most inspiring traits. So, stop focusing on hatred and negativity and start focusing on you!

Become an icon to others by being the main character you are.

