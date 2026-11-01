We Are Organic: Soak Up Some Sun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The warm, amber rays of sunshine drape sleepily over the gritty concrete along Commonwealth Avenue. Overhead, the changing leaves glow with possibility, illuminated by the star that gives us so much.

Stop what you’re doing. Right now. Find your light source. Maybe it’s the LED bulbs that your dorm came with or, possibly, a lovely little candle — its flame flickering in the breeze of a fan. Maybe it’s a buzzing fluorescent ceiling light, surrounded by pockmarked tiles and ambiguous stains (don’t look at that, actually).

Where’s the sun? Is she hiding behind a curtain? Knocking on your window like the girl next door? Or is she loud and bright, a college student who’s had one too many? As long as it’s waking hours, she’s probably right outside.

When was the last time you sat outside for an extended period? A time when you weren’t scrolling on your phone, or hightailing it to class before shutting yourself in a tiny box of concrete and glass.

Sun is life. No, literally. Without it, we would never exist — the Earth would be a frozen, dark, and lifeless rock. No humans, no plants, no cities or farms, nothing at all. If it vanished, so would we. Not to fear monger, of course. I’m not here to propose a world-ending event, akin to the highly anticipated technology crash of the year 2000, or the 2012 end of the Mayan Calendar apocalypse.

I’m just here to reflect, question, and appreciate. So, let’s touch some grass. Go outside and bring a blanket, a book, or your headphones. Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, and leave your laptop at home. Pick the perfect spot: a nice, soft, grassy area with plenty of space. If you’re at Boston University, try BU Beach or COM Lawn.

I like to take my time choosing this spot, and really think about it. How many people walk through this area? Is there a nice breeze? Any weird smells? Where does the sunlight lie?

Getting outside is an important part of being organic. We are the outlier in natural beings, humans like to build themselves homes and cities and forget about the nature that surrounds us. According to Forest Therapy Hub, a team of nature-based health professionals, “green spaces are shown to reduce cortisol levels, enhance emotional resilience, and even improve physical health.”

I like to settle in touch the grass (no pun intended), and pick up a leaf. Really look at it, admire the texture, the crunch, the colors. I hold it up to the light, see how the veins web together, and think about photosynthesis. Sunlight can even lift your mood, according to the Cleveland Health Clinic. Sunlight activates the part of your brain that produces serotonin, that lovely little chemical.

I don’t put my headphones on right away. If they’re already on, I’ll take them off — just for a minute or two — and listen to the white noise the city provides.

Maybe there’s a steady rush of water from a nearby fountain and a breeze rustling the branches of a tree overhead. Cars drive by, their motors growling for a second before they get a green light, and people walk past, their conversations ebbing and flowing as their chatter disappears down the sidewalk.

The next time you’re outside, lift your chin to the sunlight; let it wash over your face, as it has since the dawn of time. It’s interesting to think about how our ancestors lived under the very same sun. Let its warmth envelop you, the rays dancing along your skin, and watch it twinkle among the dewy grass. In fact, according to science writer Rowan Jacobsen, studies have found that daily sun exposure (within reason) “reduces mortality (from any cause) by 10 to 30 percent.”

I like to ask myself: What can I see? How many people? How many cars? What colors are the closest to me?

I’ll also encourage you to people-watch a little bit. It’s not creepy if you aren’t being weird about it. I like to think about all the experiences in my life that led me to this moment on the grass. Where are those people coming from? Where are they going? Do they enjoy a little Cotton Eye Joe? It’s fun to let your mind wander sometimes. My last suggestion: after an afternoon of sunbathing, engage all of your senses and take a deep breath.

We miss out on so much by being so entrenched in our tiny little lives. Well, guess what? Those lives rely on the planet and stars around us. I’m sure your midterms are very important! Just not right now, not for the next ten minutes.

We are humans, but humans are still animals. We need the sun, water, and fresh air. No matter what the billionaire oligarchs tell you. Take some time for yourself, pause to reflect.

I’m going to soak up the delicious warmth that our sun gives us. Because if I can’t appreciate that, what else is there?

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