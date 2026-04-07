Treat Yourself: The Perfect Bostonian Itinerary For The Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals season approaches for many college-aged women, life can feel exceptionally stressful. It feels as if you’re trapped in a hamster wheel, running off only adrenaline and caffeine. Considering Boston is an international hub of college students, there needs to be ways for all these hardworking young adults to unwind and treat themselves.

I’ve been so fortunate to have a fairly light schedule this semester, so I’ve had a lot of time to explore the Boston area and solidify my local favorites. Whether you’re looking for a delicious meal, somewhere to relax, or the perfect boutique to splurge at, I’ve got you covered. Although finding time for yourself in this hectic season is difficult, I hope you can incorporate aspects of the itinerary below into your schedule.

Aer Nailbar – Brookline

Price Range: $$-$$$ To start off your day, indulge in the luxurious experience that is Aer Nailbar. Located in Brookline just past the Green Line’s St. Mary’s Street station, this elite nail salon and spa offers an array of services from mani-pedis to waxings. There is a keen focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, so they use no acrylic products or products that exude toxic fumes. I’ve been here a few times for a gel manicure and a regular polish pedicure, and every time has felt like a five-star resort experience. The environment is incredibly serene, and the very professional staff are always accommodating. This is the perfect beginning to your day because not only will you get a master-class service, but you’ll also feel refreshed. @laurenladnier via Instagram Sonsie – Back Bay

Price Range: $$ All of that meditative relaxation probably has you hungry. After Aer Nailbar, hop on the T at the St. Mary’s Street station bound for Government Center, and get off at Hynes Convention Center to arrive at Newbury Street — Boston’s shopping hub. It’s time to grab brunch at Sonsie, a bistro with an outdoor seating area that gives the perfect view of the bustling street. The environment is warm and inviting, but also bursting with energy during the day. Most importantly, the food is delicious. Sonsie is a mixed-cuisine restaurant, so there is something for everyone to like. My personal favorite dishes are the French toast (with Chantilly cream) and the local burrata as an appetizer. Yum! Bobbles and Lace – Back Bay

Price Range: $$-$$$ A little further down on Newbury Street, Bobbles and Lace is a cozy little boutique that sells clothing, jewelry, and shoes. If you’re looking for new additions to your summer wardrobe, this is the perfect place to stop after your satisfying meal at Sonsie. Their racks are straight out of a Pinterest board, and if your new jeans are too long, they offer to cut them professionally for you on the spot (for a fee, of course). Although some of their pieces are on the pricier side, there are a few products that are certainly a steal for their quality! Pixaby/Pexels Museum of Fine Arts – Fenway-Kenmore

Price Range: $ (Free for Students) Lastly, after shopping on Newbury Street, hop on the E Line at Hynes Convention Center and get off at the Museum of Fine Arts station. Right ahead of you is the majesty that is the MFA, a classic Boston tourist destination but also a wonderful place for locals to reflect. If you’re a student at a Boston-area school, your college likely participates in the University Membership program, so if you show the front desk your student I.D, you can get in for free! I love to stroll aimlessly around the MFA and listen to instrumental music for hours. Somehow, it feels as if time pauses and thousands of years of history look back on you through the art. Photo by Adrianna Geo from Unsplash

Although time is limited and money is scarce for many college students, if you are ever feeling up to splurging on yourself, I definitely recommend this itinerary to maximize enjoyment.

Remember, you’ve earned it!

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