This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Navigating my freshman year of college has brought many challenges, and one of the biggest has been taking care of myself during flu season. The added stress from classes and the fast-paced environment makes it difficult to focus on my health when I get sick. However, I’ve found a few easy-to-make natural remedies that, in addition to any prescribed medications, help me stay on top of my responsibilities while also facilitating my recovery.

Honey Vitamin Pot In a honey pot, mix: ½ cup honey 1 teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon ginger powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon ground black pepper When you’re sick, take a tablespoon of this mixture after breakfast and another after dinner. The vitamins and properties in honey, turmeric, ginger, and black pepper help strengthen your immune system and fight off colds. The vanilla and honey add extra sweetness, making it taste great! If possible, use a wooden spoon, as some believe metal spoons may diminish the beneficial properties of the ingredients. Courtesy of Etsy Cinnamon Garlic Tea Although this tea doesn’t have the most appealing flavor, it serves as a great remedy for supporting your immune system and soothing a cough. To make it, boil 32 ounces of water and add: 1 cinnamon stick Juice of 2 limes 1 garlic head ¼ red onion For extra sweetness and added nutrients, stir in some honey before drinking. These ingredients’ antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties will help calm your throat and ease coughing. Pixaby/Pexels Eucalyptus Essential Oil This is an old remedy, but it always does the trick! Before bed, rub some eucalyptus essential oil on your chest and under your nose. This helps clear your sinuses and ensures you wake up feeling refreshed and rested. The anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties of eucalyptus make it a great natural solution for colds and flu. Photo by Stefan Rodriguez from Unsplash

Flu season may be particularly challenging for college students, especially those living away from home. However, practicing self-care and adding these remedies to your routine make the recovery process easier to navigate!

Stay healthy and take care of yourself!

