Are you getting tired of winter and the freezing cold? Trust me, you are not alone. Boston winters are pretty brutal, and this year was definitely no different… But don’t worry, the warm days are approaching faster than you think!

Right now, we’re all suffering from the brutal Boston winds and slipping on the ice while walking on Commonwealth Avenue, along with a million midterms and projects. However, the sun will be out in just a few short weeks, and the days will be brighter. Here are some things to get you excited for summer!

No school As much as we all love BU, school can sometimes get overwhelming, and we all deserve a break! Without school in the picture, you have more time to accomplish other things, such as working at a place you love, hanging out with people you haven’t seen in a while, and doing fun summer activities that help you relax and make you happy. There won’t be any stress about exams, readings, projects, and assignments for a few months! Beach days In just a few months, instead of reading a book for a class you find boring, you’ll be reading one of your favorite books while getting tan on the beach. Instead of getting drenched in water by the aggressive storms, you’ll be happily playing in the ocean with your friends. Instead of going to Marci or Warren for food, you’ll be on the beach eating your favorite sandwich. Lastly, instead of looking at a photo of yourself and noticing how pale you look, you’ll be all tan and happy. Don’t worry, those fantastic beach days are near! Photo by Ball Park Brand from Unsplash hometown friends As much as we love the friends we’ve made in Boston, we can’t forget about our friends from home! Just close your eyes for a minute and think about who you are excited to see once you get home and the fun debriefs and activities you’ll be doing. It’ll be amazing to see them after not being with them for a while, so enjoy it! Ice Cream Who doesn’t love ice cream? I eat ice cream during all four seasons, but it just hits differently in the summertime. Imagine this: you’re walking with your friends and feeling hot and sweaty. Then all of a sudden, you hear an ice cream truck around the corner! The satisfaction from that cold, sweet, delicious cone will make all of your stress melt away. Photo by Jason Yoder from Unsplash Summer outfits Once summer rolls around, there won’t be any more uncomfortable layering or excessive sweating the second you step into a building. You won’t need to wear long sleeves under a hoodie or a puffer jacket, nor will you have to wear leggings under your sweatpants! And there are SO many cute outfits that you can wear; imagine the adorable pictures you can take in them too! Road Trips Whether it’s with friends or alone, there’s a therapeutic feeling that comes with going on road trips. The possibilities are endless, regardless of the location being three hours or three days away. You can explore a new place, visit a friend (maybe even a BU friend!), or go to a place you love. There is truly so much you can do on a road trip. Who doesn’t love screaming their lungs out with the windows down and the cool air brushing against them? I’m excited already!

As you can see, there is so much to look forward to in summer! Even though you might be super sick of the dreary Boston weather and overwhelmed with schoolwork, great things are just around the corner.

Don’t give up, as all of this will be here sooner than you realize!

