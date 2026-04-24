Things That Feel Illegal in College But Aren’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My high school experience was vastly different than my current college one. I didn’t have any free periods, lunch was only 20 minutes long, and it was extremely difficult to successfully skip class without facing the consequences. Upon arriving at Boston University’s campus, I felt like I had discovered a whole new life. Here’s a list of some of my favorite “illegal” things that are socially acceptable in college.

1. You can get up and leave class early at any time.

Although it is extremely humbling and embarrassing, nobody is stopping you from leaving a few minutes early in case you have a meeting or another class to get to. The professor may be a little annoyed, and your 100 classmates will notice your action, but sometimes, you have to make the sacrifice.

2. It is totally fine to wander around by yourself.

In high school, it was a bit scary to walk down the hall without a friend or anyone to talk to. But now, that’s the norm. It’s a great way to build independence.

And hey, I always run into someone I’ve been meaning to hang out with and catch up!

3. Eating as much as you want in the dining hall.

Going back for fourths may feel like overkill, but that’s what the dining hall is for! You swipe in and all of a sudden you’re in an all-you-can-eat buffet. The options and servings are endless.

4. Coming home at odd hours of the night.

There’s something about swiping into the dorm at 2 a.m. that feels like the equivalent of breaking curfew, even though there is no curfew. Nobody is asking where you were or what you were doing. It’s quite freeing!

5. Taking naps.

A nap is either the best or the worst idea of the day. I tried to avoid them in high school since I would get home so late, but now I take naps whenever I think my body needs one. I prefer this intuitive method over feeling groggy before my 6:30 p.m. class and chugging an energy drink instead.

These things took some time to learn, but they low-key made college so much more enjoyable.

It contrasts the seriousness of my courses and reminds me to live a little.

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