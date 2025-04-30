The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

A historical record has recently been shattered by New Jersey State Senator, Cory Booker. Booker began speaking on the Senate floor in Washington D.C. on March 31.

In an effort to protest the current developments occurring in the White House, Booker spoke continually for 25 hours and five minutes, according to AP News. He spoke ceaselessly, unwilling to stop for bathroom or food breaks while delivering his lengthy prepared speech.

Booker’s speech was a historical act of filibustering—defined by the US Senate as an action that prolongs “debate and delay or prevent[s] a vote on a bill, resolution, amendment, or other debatable question.”

Filibustering can be utilized by government officials to vocalize their beliefs to the entire Senate floor, for as long as they are physically able. This is exactly what Cory Booker did as he expressed his fierce opposition to the current Trump Administration, and specifically outlined the necessary programs that are under threat.

However, what makes Booker’s efforts so revolutionary is the extreme length of his speech. His 25 hour speech marked the longest act of filibustering on the Senate floor in all of American history. Booker surpassed the previous record established by Senator Strom Thurmond in 1957, who spoke for 25 hours and 18 minutes against passing the Civil Rights Act.

Furthermore, Booker’s speech brought many important programs of the federal government to light, and emphasized how the current presidential administration is seeking to remove them, with President Trump’s federal cuts and Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative. These actions are putting millions of people and their wellbeing at risk, with endangered programs ranging from Social Security to the entire Department of Education to accessible healthcare through programs like Medicaid.

Millions of Americans rely on Social Security to live stable lifestyles. They rely on Medicaid for access to life-saving medical treatments. The Department of Education protects American school systems, oversees educational policies, and distributes federal assistance and aid programs. Booker brought these vulnerable programs to the forefront of his argument, urging his administration to acknowledge that the United States is currently a “nation in crisis.”

Through breaking a historic record and calling out the injustices occurring in government today, Senator Cory Booker brought necessary attention to voices opposing current federal policies. In wrapping up his extensive speech, Booker paid tribute to the late John Lewis, Civil Rights activist and United States Representative.

Booker ended his speech by saying, “This is a moral moment. It’s not left or right, it’s right or wrong. Let’s get in good trouble.”

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!