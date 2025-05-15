The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Coachella Music Festival opened its gates to fans and influencers from all around the world two weekends ago, inviting them to hear live music from artists like Lady Gaga and Charli XCX. The attendees could be seen taking advantage of prominent landmarks like the iconic Ferris Wheel to post on their Instagrams or filming “get ready with me” TikToks from their Airbnbs in the surrounding desert for their millions of followers. Every social media platform was a carefully curated collection of everyone’s best moments from the weekend.

But the hottest topic of conversation, besides Charli XCX bringing out Lorde, was the bohemian style that was overtaking social media. Attendees, including influencers and celebrities alike, showed up in creams and whites, flowy silhouettes, and an excess of accessories. Everything from long skirts to cowgirl boots and funky belts to head scarves could be seen all around Coachella Valley.

Boho chic is by no means unusual for the Coachella festival. In the early 2010s, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner were rocking exactly this. But back then, we saw flower crowns, ripped jean shorts, crochet tops, and kimonos.

In recent years, celebrities strayed away from this. For a while, Coachella became a competition for who could come up with the craziest outfit; leather and sequins dominated the scene. Now, the festival seems to be reverting to its roots. Some festival goers seem to be valuing the music and the experience over the price of their outfit, or at least attempting to.

Boho chic is not as hard to achieve as many think. It is characterized by its free-spirited and eclectic mixture of softer palettes and funky patterns. Clothing brands like Free People and Anthropologie offer extensive collections of accessories, including sunglasses, scarves, arm cuffs, and hats, as well as maxi dresses, lace camis, and crochet tops.

My hope is that with this resurgence of boho fashion on the festival scene, we will start to see it in everyday life, right in time for summer.

What better time to shift into this chic but timeless style than now?

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!