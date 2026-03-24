This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A New England summer hits differently.

It’s hard to encapsulate the feeling that consumes the Northeast during the summer months. It’s as if the whole region exhales at once, and after months of gray skies and freezing temperatures, we are met with the cinematic scent of saltwater and blooming hydrangeas. The perfect beach day™ may only exist in movies, but a New England beach day is as close as it gets.

A New England beach day begins in the early morning. You wake up to the sun just peeking out through the clouds and damp air. Birds chirp as you roll out of bed and make your way downstairs in pajamas. You quickly hop in the car and drive through your scenic town, full of fresh flowers and the smell of the ocean, toward your favorite little donut store.

Every great beach day begins with a glazed donut with chocolate sprinkles and an iced coffee. You buy a box of donuts because you know your friends and family will scream at you if you only buy one. You drive back to the house, windows rolled all the way down, as the hot summer air mixes with the cool breeze of the car gliding down the road. You open the door, and the donuts disappear within a matter of seconds. Now, it’s time to go to the beach.

New England beaches are not known for their crystal-clear water or soft sand that your feet melt into. The water is almost always frigid, in sharp contrast to the sweaty summer air. But that first step in, the gasp, the laughter, the quick retreat before trying again, that’s part of the ritual. It’s not faultless, but somehow it makes the perfect New England beach day.

You rotate between sun and water, stopping to eat the fresh sandwiches you made earlier in the day. You stuff Cape Cod chips (only fitting!) in between the bread and crack open a Diet Coke. The cool Coke is refreshing against the lettuce in the sandwich, and you are happy that you didn’t forget to bring Coke this time.

Before you know it, it’s 4:30 p.m., and it’s time to retreat to the house. You shower away all the sand and salt, even though they’ll grip back to your skin tomorrow. But that doesn’t matter because right now, you feel as clean as you can be.

The sun is dimming as you rot on the couch, and start some sort of nostalgic film (personally, I always go for The Sound of Music). Little snack dishes cover most of the coffee table, and just when your hair is dry, it’s time to throw on a casual sweater and shorts to head down to the local restaurant.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Music blasts through the car doors, and the ground feels like it’s vibrating. The whole town comes here for dinner on these summer nights. You order your favorite meal and sit on the picnic tables with chipped paint and string lights that flicker just as the sky begins to turn.

There’s something about those tables — slightly uneven, worn from years of summers just like this one — that makes everything taste better. The smell of fried seafood and salty air lingers as laughter echoes across the patio. You can hear snippets of conversation from every direction, the clinking of glasses, and the occasional shout from someone spotting a friend across the crowd.

Time stretches in the way it only does during summer. No one is in a rush. No one wants to leave, unless it’s to get ice cream.

Eventually, the sky deepens into a navy, and the string lights glow a little brighter. Someone suggests finishing the movie, and you pile back into the car, a little sandy, a little sticky, and already replaying moments from the day without even realizing it.

A New England beach day isn’t about perfection. It’s the cold water, the warm donuts, the sandwiches, and the picnic tables that somehow come together to create something that feels like summer at its very best.

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