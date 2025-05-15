The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we’re young, the “M word” is usually menstruation. But as we enter our older years, that word becomes menopause. College-aged women are not the target audience of menopause awareness, but because it is something that we will all go through, I still think we should be aware.

Menopause is defined as the day that marks 12 months since a woman’s final period and marks the cessation of a woman’s fertility. However, the continued decrease of estrogen—a key hormone that regulates everything from bone health to brain health in both men and women—can lead to unfortunate outcomes. NHS Inform lists cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis as potential increased risk factors associated with menopause. While aging could also contribute to these factors, a study by the Journal of Clinical Medicine Research found that women are more prominently affected by osteoporosis than men.

CANVA

The decrease in endogenous estrogen generally happens during what is referred to as perimenopause. This is the transitionary period that lasts for about two to eight years before menopause officially starts. The Mayo Clinic lists hot flashes, night sweats, and brain fog as key indicators of perimenopause. Since they further comment that the average age of menopause is 51, we can extrapolate that perimenopause happens primarily in a woman’s mid-40s and late 50s.

The focus of this time in a woman’s life also tends to be on career, rather than childbearing. Consequently, perimenopausal symptoms tend to influence a woman’s career. A study conducted by the Mayo Clinic found that about 13.4% of participants “reported at least one adverse work outcome due to menopause symptoms” and in total, “Based on workdays missed due to menopause symptoms, we estimate an annual loss of $1.8 billion in the United States.”

Evidently, perimenopause and menopause have an immense personal and economic impact. Menopause is something that every owner of a uterus will experience, which makes it astounding that despite its immense presence in a woman’s life, it receives 0.01% of NIH funding. Perhaps because a woman is beyond her fertile years, she does not receive as much attention to her reproductive health organs.

There are still some methods that have been effective in preventing the symptoms of menopause. Most prominently, hormone replacement therapy for estrogen has risen as a key preventative tool for women. The Cancer Journal explains that, “Initiated in women at younger than 60 years and/or at or near menopause, HRT significantly reduces all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease” so evidently, measures can be taken to reduce menopause’s effects.

All in all, the “M word” can be very scary for the unprepared, but awareness and visibility for it are increasing in today’s day and age. A woman now does not face the black box of mystery she used to. Progress is still progress and I’m glad that the number of options and awareness around menopause is shifting towards an increase.

Hopefully, now you know a little bit more about menopause!

