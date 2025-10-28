The Art Of Romanticizing Your Walk to Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest – walking to your 8 a.m. lecture isn’t the most magical experience in the world. You’re speedwalking through campus half asleep, the cold wind is blowing into your face, and you question why you signed up for this class in the first place. But those 15 minutes of your day don’t have to feel so draining.

Instead, what if this walk across campus felt like a scene straight out of a coming-of-age movie? Here are five ways to make that happen.

Curate the perfect playlist

Getting yourself to attend a morning lecture doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, you can make your walk cinematic by choosing the right soundtrack; songs that will make you feel like the main character you are, even if you’re trudging through a cold fall morning. Whether they’re classical tunes or rave energy, the perfect playlist can set the tone for your day. Here are a few song recs that never fail to make my morning walk to class feel like a little coming-of-age movie moment: “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys, “Lovers Rock” by TV Girl, “We Are The People” by Empire Of The Sun, and “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House. Every great film needs music, and yours just happens to start right before your first class.

Dress like you care – but for yourself

Getting yourself out of bed early in the morning can be hard enough, but there’s something about putting on an outfit you love that makes it all a little more enjoyable. Throw on that jacket that you love, those shoes that click dramatically on the pavement, or that cozy scarf that makes you feel like a study abroad student in Paris. Curating a cute outfit doesn’t have to take a lot of effort; it’s all about dressing intentionally. It could be something as simple as a cozy sweater that reminds you of home or a headband that ties the look together. When you walk with intention (and with style), the world starts to notice, even if it’s just in your own imagination. Photo by EIELEI on Unsplash

Switch up your route to class

Walking the same path to your morning lecture can feel like the most mundane task in the world, but it doesn’t have to. Try turning down a different street, taking the long way through an uncharted path. Or, you can cut through a building you’ve never entered before. By making these little changes to your route, you might find a new favorite study spot, discover the campus from a different angle, or run into a friend that you haven’t seen in a while. Romanticizing your walk to class isn’t about getting there faster. Instead, it’s about realizing that there’s beauty and uniqueness in this simple task.

Treat yourself to a coffee (or something just as good)

Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash We all need a little boost of energy in the morning, and what can be better than hot coffee in your hand as you make your way to class? Stop by that cafe that you always pass but never enter, or brew something yummy in your dorm before heading out. A simple drink can make the most mundane mornings feel a little more magical. If coffee is not your thing, tea, matcha, or a smoothie can feel just as good. The key to this habit is to treat yourself to something that will brighten up your mood as you mentally prepare yourself to be an academic weapon and attend that lecture. We all deserve small luxuries in our lives, even if it’s a cup of coffee on a Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.

Put your phone away for a minute and just exist