The Art Of Romanticizing Your Walk to Class

Let’s be honest – walking to your 8 a.m. lecture isn’t the most magical experience in the world. You’re speedwalking through campus half asleep, the cold wind is blowing into your face, and you question why you signed up for this class in the first place. But those 15 minutes of your day don’t have to feel so draining.
Instead, what if this walk across campus felt like a scene straight out of a coming-of-age movie? Here are five ways to make that happen.
- Curate the perfect playlist
-
Getting yourself to attend a morning lecture doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, you can make your walk cinematic by choosing the right soundtrack; songs that will make you feel like the main character you are, even if you’re trudging through a cold fall morning. Whether they’re classical tunes or rave energy, the perfect playlist can set the tone for your day.
Here are a few song recs that never fail to make my morning walk to class feel like a little coming-of-age movie moment: “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys, “Lovers Rock” by TV Girl, “We Are The People” by Empire Of The Sun, and “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House.
Every great film needs music, and yours just happens to start right before your first class.
- Dress like you care – but for yourself
-
Getting yourself out of bed early in the morning can be hard enough, but there’s something about putting on an outfit you love that makes it all a little more enjoyable. Throw on that jacket that you love, those shoes that click dramatically on the pavement, or that cozy scarf that makes you feel like a study abroad student in Paris.
Curating a cute outfit doesn’t have to take a lot of effort; it’s all about dressing intentionally. It could be something as simple as a cozy sweater that reminds you of home or a headband that ties the look together. When you walk with intention (and with style), the world starts to notice, even if it’s just in your own imagination.
- Switch up your route to class
-
Walking the same path to your morning lecture can feel like the most mundane task in the world, but it doesn’t have to. Try turning down a different street, taking the long way through an uncharted path. Or, you can cut through a building you’ve never entered before.
By making these little changes to your route, you might find a new favorite study spot, discover the campus from a different angle, or run into a friend that you haven’t seen in a while. Romanticizing your walk to class isn’t about getting there faster. Instead, it’s about realizing that there’s beauty and uniqueness in this simple task.
- Treat yourself to a coffee (or something just as good)
-
We all need a little boost of energy in the morning, and what can be better than hot coffee in your hand as you make your way to class? Stop by that cafe that you always pass but never enter, or brew something yummy in your dorm before heading out. A simple drink can make the most mundane mornings feel a little more magical.
If coffee is not your thing, tea, matcha, or a smoothie can feel just as good. The key to this habit is to treat yourself to something that will brighten up your mood as you mentally prepare yourself to be an academic weapon and attend that lecture. We all deserve small luxuries in our lives, even if it’s a cup of coffee on a Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.
- Put your phone away for a minute and just exist
-
It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of daily life when you need to balance academics with social life, keep in touch with your family at home, start thinking about jobs, and try not to go crazy. But your walk is your moment. It might be tempting to scroll through your phone on the way to class, but I urge you to slip your phone into your pocket and just be present.
Take in the morning sunshine, feel the wind blow on your face, and notice the leaves crunch under your shoes without the interruptions of your phone. You have the rest of the day to check your emails, catch up on messages, and look at your grades, but make this walk to class belong only to you, not anyone else.
When classes get stressful, it’s easy to live life on autopilot. Romanticizing your walk is a reminder that even on ordinary days, you get to live a life that’s full of little main-character moments.
So tomorrow morning, grab your latte, queue your playlist, and walk like the world’s watching – even if it’s just the campus squirrels.
