Surviving Homesickness: A College Freshman’s Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’d lie in my elevated dorm room bed, I’d think to myself, What I would give to have just one weekend back home! Even as I entered my second semester of college, in which the Boston landscape had finally begun to feel familiar, I yearned for the comfort of my childhood bedroom and a home-cooked meal.

According to every metric, my life has been everything I’ve always dreamed it would be in college. I was at my dream university, majoring in a field I was passionate about, and I had made a few good friends. So, why was I feeling so restless?

These questions have plagued me for the past couple of weeks. I couldn’t understand how I could be simultaneously happy with my college experience so far, yet get hit with waves of homesickness out of nowhere! But after talking to a few friends and classmates, I found that I wasn’t alone in these random bouts of nostalgia.

For most of us, that stomach-churning feeling comes at random. Maybe you saw an old picture while scrolling through social media, smelled a familiar spice cooking, or heard a meaningful song at a party. But all we can do to let these feelings pass is to wait them out.

While homesickness is an ever-frequent emotion, it doesn’t have to ruin your day. Before attempting to quell the feeling, remember that you are not alone in this struggle. Whether they admit it or not, many college students feel this way. Additionally, our expectations of college life create unfair pressures to always be living your best life, when in reality, that’s impossible.

My best advice is to find a home away from home. Although it may be different from what you’re used to, one thing stays true no matter where you are: home is characterized by being comfortable and seen for who you are. Somewhere you call home doesn’t require any performances or masks, just sincerity and authenticity. Find somewhere that allows you to be yourself and reminds you of the best things about being home.

I’ve found my home away from home amongst the extracurricular organizations I’ve joined and my new friends. Here, I can laugh uninhibited and express my opinions without fear of judgment. After a tough week, I know there are people and places I can lean on for support without expecting anything in return.

Although there’s no place like home, if you’re lucky enough, you can get pretty close.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!