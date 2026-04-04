This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved stuffed animals. Now, as a young adult and college student, I can confidently talk about not only how much I still love stuffed animals, but also how much they have gotten me through stress, especially in college.

As a college student, I’m constantly under a lot of pressure, being given a lot of assignments and deadlines to manage and maintain. Because of all this new pressure, I’ve tried to find ways to cope.

Often when I’m under stress, I like to go back to my dorm room. To me, my room is a peaceful and quiet place. When I enter my dorm room, I know that I can relax, unplug, and unwind. My bed is the best place for that, along with my stuffed animals.

I get to just lie down, stress-free, and wrap my arms around my stuffed animals! In addition to being very comfy objects, stuffed animals bring me back to many happy childhood memories. Stuffed animals have been a large source of joy and happiness for me as I get to picture good times with my friends and family from the past.

Even when I go to sleep at night, I still like to have my stuffed animals on my bed. After a long day of classes, activities, and work, I get to close my eyes and fall asleep. Once all of my stuffed animals surround me, I feel at ease and very comfortable. Whether I have to take an important test the next day or the following week, my nighttime anxiety calms down simply by being near my stuffed animals.

When I hold my stuffed animals to relax and unplug, I know that I’m at peace.

Whether someone has a plethora on their bed or just one, stuffed animals are the best emotional support items!

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