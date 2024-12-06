The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My motivation is very high at the start of every semester. This year, I was determined to excel in my classes and stay active. I signed up for CorePower Yoga, squeezed in at-home workouts, and embraced “hot girl walks” to get my steps in while enjoying Boston.

But as the weather grew colder, the sun set earlier, and school became more demanding, I felt burned out—as I’m sure many others have. By the time midterms rolled around, I felt stuck in a loop of studying and attending class, with little time or energy for my fitness goals.

That’s when I rediscovered Pokémon GO—yes, the same app that took over the world in 2016. A friend casually mentioned it, and on a whim, I redownloaded it. To my surprise, it became the perfect way to reignite my motivation and stick to my goals!

Pokémon GO turned my walks into mini adventures. Instead of just exercising, I was hatching eggs, hitting PokéStops, and catching Pokémon. Even in 30-degree weather, the game gave me a reason to bundle up and head outside. Walking wasn’t just about fitness anymore, it was fun.

The app also helped me see Boston through a new lens.

Pokémon GO highlights trails, landmarks, and hidden gems, guiding you to places you might never explore otherwise. I ventured beyond my usual spots (like Newbury Street and Fenway) and discovered serene escapes like the Charles River Reservation and hidden trails near campus. It made me appreciate how much Boston has to offer!

If you’re struggling to stay active, looking for a new hobby, or want to explore your surroundings, I can’t recommend Pokémon GO enough! It’s fun and social, and it encourages you to get outside. Whether you’re chasing a rare Pokémon or finding a new park, every walk feels like an adventure.

Being reintroduced to Pokémon GO helped me find balance during a stressful semester. It reminded me that staying active doesn’t have to feel like work; it can be exciting, rewarding, and even nostalgic.

So, if you’re feeling unmotivated, give it a try. You might rediscover your city (and your motivation), all while catching a few Pokémon along the way!

