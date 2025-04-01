The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a gray and blustery northeastern winter, emotions are beginning to shift with the first signs of budding flowers and the sun shining down on our faces. Maybe it’s the Taurus in me, or even the fact that my namesake is a flower. But for me, the spring equinox calls for greater self-renewal than when the ball drops in January.

Spring represents rebirth, rejuvenation, and renewal. When light is re-entering our daily lives, there is no better time to create goals and set yourself up for success.

Over the years I have mastered three fundamental steps for a successful spring.

SPRING CLEANING If you are like me, doing a deep clean of my room is quite the feat. I end up flipping through old yearbooks while wearing an old winter hat, my junior prom dress, and funky cowgirl boots I found. Despite the process being long, the breath of fresh air and the final product of a clean organized space is a relief like no other. Something important to me when doing a deep clean is thinking about what I truly need. Those skinny jeans from middle school that hit just below my kneecaps and are a few sizes too small—though they hold a fair amount of sentimental value—are no longer practical. If I haven’t worn them in over half a decade, they may be better suited for a new owner. Donating old clothes is one of my favorite aspects of spring cleaning as it clears my space in both an eco-friendly manner and it makes my heart flourish that it may be someone else’s favorite item! Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash GET OUTSIDE! Stop and smell the roses this spring! After a long winter, find ways to soak up the magical vitamin day. Some beautiful ways to enjoy spring in Boston are to take a stroll on the esplanade, have a picnic with friends in the public garden, or even grab a Fenway frank at a Red Sox game! Photo by Moose Photos from Pexels Invest In SPF If there is one thing that I learned from growing up as an athlete with pale skin is that some of my worst sunburns came from cloudy spring days. Investing in a good sunscreen or even adding a moisturizer with SPF to your daily routine can help keep your skin protected. Some of my favorites include CeraVe SPF Moisturizer and the La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer!

Bloom and grow along with the flowers this spring!

