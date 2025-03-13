The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s reaching almost 50 degrees in Boston, it’s time to shed the winter coats and fur boots and trade them for short sleeves and skirts (bonus points if they’ve got flowers on them).

I’m joking, of course! But, this tease of warm weather only builds excitement for the season and the looks that come with it. From babydoll tops to maxi dresses, these next few brands have delivered the spring vibes we desperately need.

American Eagle

American Eagle’s most recent spring clothing drop combines notes of ruffles, flowers, and a touch of denim. They have adorable and lightweight blouses in several colors, with some that include a cute front tie. There are also plain and relaxed t-shirts and bodysuits that can act as bases to allow accessories to take center stage.

The midi dresses come in a multitude of different bodice styles to match your aesthetic and give you the perfect “running through a field of wildflowers” vibe. And, we can’t forget about the shorts and skirts; their collection features inseams to eight inches to match whatever your comfort level may be.

These pieces come in colors ranging from blacks and orange-reds to whites and light blues, making it feel like warm weather is around the corner, regardless of what the groundhog said.

Student tip: There’s a 20% discount code for students who create a UNiDAYS account and verify their status.

Hollister

Hollister’s new arrivals have that perfect beachy vibe with their color palette, lace trim details, and crocheted pieces. A few bestsellers include their babydoll tanks and tees with floral patterns, flowy silhouettes, and bright colors, complete with lace-up openbacks or criss-cross layers.

If you’ve got any upcoming vacations to beach or lake destinations, their swimsuits have the cutest flower and fruit prints, perfect for soaking up the sun after weeks of clouds. As always, make sure to wear sunscreen!

Hollister also has slouchy and soft graphic t-shirts for that oversized, off-the-shoulder feel. These pieces are made for those who dream of sand and sun amidst the trials of midterms and finals.

Like American Eagle, verify your student status with UNiDAYS for 10% off your purchase.

Converse

For those who prefer to show off their personal style via shoes, Converse has embodied the spring patterns and aesthetic.

They have patterns for their platforms, regular soles, and high and low tops. Even their laces and logos can be a part of the look! You can go for embroidered strawberries or flowers for an almost-springtime farmer’s market vibe, or a gingham print straight from a picnic basket.

Plus, if none of these premade designs speak to you, they have the option to customize your shoes, making them perfectly tailored to your tastes.

And because we’re college students in the business of saving money whenever possible, Converse also offers a 20% student discount when you join their free program and verify your student status.

However you decide to curate and rock your looks this spring, make sure they’re comfortable and personal to your style—they’ll always look fantastic!

Spring into action and enjoy the season!

