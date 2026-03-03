Spring Break Reset: The Perks of Going Home for Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring break rolls around, Instagram feeds will fill with photos of glistening oceans, fluorescent-lit concert stages, and groups of smiling friends huddled together during the perfect sunset. Meanwhile, I — and many other jealous college students — will be hanging around our hometowns, hoping no one we know will recognize us at the grocery store.

Although it may feel like everyone you know is going to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Cancun, Puerto Rico, or another classic spring break destination, there are also many students returning to their hometowns or staying on campus. I’m not going to try to convince you that going on vacation with friends wouldn’t be fun, but there are a great deal of perks to having no plans for break.

The months of January and February were so jam-packed with schoolwork and a never-ending flow of social activities that, honestly, a slow week is the best vacation I can imagine right now. I can hear my queen-sized bed calling my name from hundreds of miles away. Plus, a home-cooked meal is the only food that will satisfy me at the moment.

If you’re home for break, take advantage of what I refer to as a “reset” from the treacherous winter months as we transition into spring. There’s adequate time to relax, but not too much to make you antsy and restless to get back to campus.

Likewise, if you’re on campus for spring break and your friends are going back home, take this opportunity to do whatever you want to do that you didn’t have time for during academic periods. Want to go to the museum? The aquarium? Maybe do a café crawl?

There are so many activities that don’t require another person. Personally, I love to go on small side quests by myself because it gives me a chance to be alone with my thoughts, and there is little pressure to work around someone else’s schedule.

For those in their hometown, use this chance to spend time with your family! While many colleges’ winter breaks largely overlap, spring breaks can be sporadic, making it harder to see hometown friends. This makes spring break the perfect opportunity to spend time with your family, allowing for a slow-paced week.

Over winter break, I spent a lot of time with my hometown friends since it was the first time I’d seen them since summer. As a result, I sort of neglected spending time with my family. This break, I’m really looking forward to dedicating a lot of my time to family dinners, outings, and movie nights, rather than planning elaborate get-togethers with my girlfriends.

Adventure can be found in every corner of the world at any time if you put your mind to it. If you’re truly dreading the slow-paced week that spring break may have in store for you, go somewhere you’ve never been before! All it takes is a bit of Google searching and determination.

Don’t fret if spring break doesn’t live up to your expectations because at the end of the day, you’re still on a break from school. What can be better than that?

No matter where you are, enjoy your break!

