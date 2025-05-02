The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

I take my skin care routine very seriously, as do those who have been taking good care of their skin for years. Of course, there are also those who might not know where to start. While I am only a college student and am nowhere close enough as experienced as a dermatologist or esthetician, there are a few products I have long been using that I’d like to share!

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Salicylic acid never really worked for me growing up and it would never heal my acne or prevent more from occurring. My dermatologist recommended I start with the 5% PanOxyl face wash first, then increase the strength to 10% after trying it first for a few months. This face wash is also great for body acne—I’ve been using it for years and definitely recommend! Tretinoin Anti-aging cream 0.1% This cream has been a staple in getting rid of my acne scars. It has amazing anti-aging benefits, as it is also a retinol cream! I definitely recommend speaking to a dermatologist about whether it improves your skin. I would not recommend using this cream in combination with niacinamide serums or using it daily. It would be best to start by using this cream about 2-3 times a week, then transition to using it daily if it works for your skin. Photo by Viva Luna Studios from Unsplash COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer Korean skincare has completely revolutionized the skincare industry. It has been quite popular for a while, the COSRX snail mucin being no exception. It’s very smooth, moisturizing the skin without clogging your pores like a thicker moisturizer. If you want that “glass skin” look, this is definitely the moisturizer for you! Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Sunscreen is perhaps the most important part of your skin care routine. When looking at SPF levels, it is important to note that the only difference between SPF36 and SPF50 is that SPF36 provides 96.7% of UVB rays, while SPF50 provides around 98%. With only a slight difference, it makes sense to get a sunscreen that you love and is set at a great price like Innisfree! I have been using this product for about two months now and can’t complain about its effects! Photo by Moose Photos from Pexels Gleamin 10-Minute Vitamin C Clay Mask For years, I have tried many face masks that have caused me to break out, but Gleamin has worked like a charm. I have been using this vitamin C clay mask for about four months and have noticed brighter skin and reduced acne scars. So far, my skin has really improved by using it two to three times a week for approximately 10-15 minutes per use. I would definitely recommend speaking to a dermatologist or esthetician about whether your skin is dry, oily, or perhaps combination—they might be able to give you some basic recommendations as well. I also recommend trying some of these products and adding them to your regimen to see if they help you build up your skincare routine! Hope you enjoyed these skincare tips!

