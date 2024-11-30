The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I enjoy maintaining my peace but get bored easily when there’s a lack of excitement. Sometimes, I wake up with no desire to do anything or talk to anyone, while simultaneously craving some sort of activity that will motivate me to get out of bed.

We must avoid impulsivity, but shouldn’t spend too much time doing nothing either. My solution to these moments of vacancy is to create. Exercising the creative part of your brain is the best way to ensure that boredom doesn’t lead you to regress in your healing or distract you from your goals.

Getting into the habit of creating isn’t easy when it seems to take so much effort. However, there’s a creative activity out there for everyone, so you just need to try finding it.

Pinterest is one of my favorite forms of social media—rather than being focused on building public profiles, it’s centered around sharing creative ideas. The following are some of my favorite ways to facilitate creativity.

Write Poetry or Journal Many people already consider journaling a helpful way to express emotions without relying on a listener. Sometimes, reiterating thoughts to yourself is enough to gain a better self-understanding, assuming that your writing is unfiltered and authentic. Poetry can have the same effect. If you can transform your emotions into metaphors that are unique to your perspective on life, you can apply your creative observations to them in the process. Bedazzle Your Mementos Turning seemingly insignificant items into mementos can help you find beauty in your life. For example, if you drink, empty alcohol bottles can remind you of your attempts to live in the moment and experience youth to the fullest. Personalizing them with decoration adds a creative, innocent touch to your reminiscing. Decorate a Plant If you’re particular about what plants you keep, your choices may reflect who you are through their colors, shapes, and sizes. Plants are kept in pots that you can decorate. Painting, accessorizing, or even molding your pot is a way to connect yourself to nature that you can incorporate into everyday life. You can also add personalized plant stakes to the soil. Finally, you can choose the best location for each of your plants, such as hanging them on hooks or placing them on a ledge. Create Mason Jar Lanterns Warm lighting can make rooms appear more welcoming. A fun way to achieve this lighting is by buying cheap mason jars of any size and filling them with LED lights or candles. The outside can be decorated with stickers, gems, newspaper cutouts, and more. You could also turn jars of LED lights into gifts by adding scrap paper with song lyrics, the recipient’s favorite candy, or small accessories. Home Depot Personalize Calico Critters Though they’re more on the expensive side, Calico Critters (or other dolls) are fun to paint, clothe, and put on display. You can turn them into one-of-a-kind merch that reflects your interests. You can also turn them into people you know, making it fun to think about how you would depict your friends, family, and self as Calico Critters. Experiment With Makeup Or Clothes You likely do your makeup before going out, so “getting ready” can signal to your body that it’s time to get motivated. Plus, experimenting with different shades and styles can be fun if you consider it “decorating yourself” by exploring the possibilities of your appearance. Experimenting with clothes can be fun too. You may think the clothes you own aren’t right for your style, but if you try creating new outfits with what you already have, you can come to appreciate the way each article looks alone or in combination with others. Experimenting with makeup and clothes will help you develop your style and understand how you perceive beauty, and you can do it without leaving your room. Annotate a Book It’s hard to sit down and read a book when you aren’t in the mood to do anything. But, once you force yourself to, annotating it could help you focus. Using different colored pens, highlighters, and tabs to express your thoughts as you read can motivate you to contemplate the book deeply. The result is also enjoyable to look at. Use a Digital Camera Exclusively taking pictures on your phone can be distracting, forcing you to look at whatever else is on it. However, taking pictures is an art form, and a great way to express your emotions. Digital cameras are a great way to work around this problem. The results have a retro look that often captures emotion better than your phone. You can print the pictures to make a beautiful collage of the most significant moments. Photo by Kristin Hardwick from Stocksnap

Creative minds think of new ways to express themselves all the time. They take pleasure in what they’re making and ensure no day feels unfulfilling.

It’s no wonder artists often consider creation a medicine for the soul.

