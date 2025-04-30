Nailed It: Boston’s Top Spots For Nail Needs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston’s beauty scene is vibrant and diverse, with plenty of nail salons catering to a wide range of needs. Among the many options, four salons stood out to me as top contenders: MiniLuxe, My Nail Salon, Boston’s Nails & Spa, and Awesome Tan Nails and Spa.

I evaluated each salon based on five categories—cleanliness, price, color options, availability, and the expertise of the staff. I then scored each on a scale from 1–10, for a total score out of 50. Of course, this is all based on my personal experience. Everyone has their preferences, but I believe these four offer something for everyone looking to get their nails done in Boston.

MinILUXE Cleanliness: 9/10 Price: 4/10 Color Options: 6/10 Availability: 8/10 Experienced team members: 8.25/10 Total: 35.25/50 With several locations throughout the city, MiniLuxe is super accessible. It’s known for its dedication to hygiene and high-quality products. They offer a few polish types—regular, performance, and gel—with a wide selection of colors. That said, I had a hard time finding the perfect shade; they were all a bit off. Their services include manicures, pedicures, and waxing. The biggest downside? Price. MiniLuxe is definitely on the pricier side, and you’ll find that many “extras” (like gel removal, French tips, or chrome designs) quickly add up. One thing to note—if you want chrome nails, they only offer certain chrome colors and not the chrome powder itself. Overall, MiniLuxe is a great pick if you’re willing to spend more for a polished, upscale experience. Instagram / @nailsbyzola My Nail Salon Cleanliness: 7/10 Price: 7/10 Color Options: 5/10 Availability: 9/10 Experienced team members: 6/10 Total: 34/50 My Nail Salon is a small, no-frills neighborhood spot that offers manicures, pedicures, facials, and waxing. The staff was friendly and helpful, although communication could be a bit difficult at times. Their cleanliness was decent, though they could improve on small touches like covering pedicure bases. They offer a good range of colors, but sorting through their wall of polishes was overwhelming. Still, the prices were reasonable, especially for add-ons. If you’re looking for a local, affordable salon that gets the job done, My Nail Salon is a solid option. Boston’s Nails & Spa Cleanliness: 8/10 Price: 6/10 Color Options: 7/10 Availability: 7/10 Experienced team members: 8/10 Total: 36/50 Boston’s Nails & Spa is where creativity shines. Their technicians are skilled in designs, from classic French tips to structured gel and cat-eye manicures. If you’re into detailed nail art, this is your place. Pro tip: book with Lee for the best French tips in town. They’re clean, relatively easy to book, and customer-focused. When a nail broke, they offered a free fix, which showed how much they care about results. While prices are a bit high, the quality makes it worth it. Conveniently located near Newbury Street, Boston’s Nails & Spa is perfect for those looking to splurge a little on their self-care. Photos by sour moha and allison christine on Unsplash Awesome Tan Nails and Spa Cleanliness: 8/10 Price: 8/10 Color Options: 8/10 Availability: 9/10 Experienced team members: 8/10 Total: 41/50 Located in Coolidge Corner, Awesome Tan Nails and Spa might just be Boston’s hidden gem. They offer everything—regular polish, gel, acrylics—and the technicians are skilled, efficient, and ready to deliver amazing designs even without a pre-booked art appointment. The salon is impressively clean, with thoughtful touches like two LED machines for each gel manicure—something I’ve never seen before. Booking is simple over the phone (although online booking isn’t available), and they’re great with walk-ins. The color options are extensive, and the prices are incredibly fair for the level of service you get. This is my personal favorite out of the four, and if I had to recommend just one, it would be this one. A flawless manicure at a great price? Yes, please.

Don’t let the overwhelming number of salons in Boston stress you out. Whether you’re after a simple mani-pedi or intricate nail art, there’s something for everyone. While I’d personally choose Awesome Tan Nails and Spa, all of these salons are worth a visit. It’s all about finding the place that feels right for you.

No matter what, there is a nail salon for everyone!

