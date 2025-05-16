My Experience As A BU Transfer Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My transfer experience started in September 2023. As I walked down Commonwealth Ave on my first day at Boston University, I remember a rush of excitement going through my body, but also anxiety. I was eager to start my journey at a new school after having an extremely unconventional freshman year. That day my adventure truly began.

The first struggle I faced was the campus. I had never been on such a large campus, which left me constantly confused. I always had to have maps up on my phone to be able to navigate where I was going. This was extremely frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get around by myself but would constantly get lost. Now, looking back, I laugh at myself because it only took me about a week to navigate the campus alone.

My second struggle was finding ways to get involved on campus. This was intimidating to me because of the size of the campus and my lack of knowledge about how to get involved. I remember going to BU’s Splash event and walking in circles around clubs as I was nervous about approaching tables. Still, finally, I forced myself to do so, allowing me to sign up for clubs that interested me.

In hindsight, I’m so happy I tried to put myself out there. Getting involved on campus really helped shape my college experience; it allowed me to make connections that I still have today!

My third struggle was the classes. My freshman experience consisted of very few assignments, leaving me unprepared to jump into the rigor of BU. The first few weeks, I had a hard time planning and staying on top of everything, but as time went on, I was able to formulate a schedule and understand what was needed from me in my classes. Today, I still stick with this routine I created for myself, allowing me to adjust to the rigor of my classes consciously.

Although my experience as a transfer student may seem mundane compared to others, I am thankful for it today. Being thrown into such a large school with so many different aspects that once scared me has allowed me to recognize that I’m able to overcome challenges, even when I don’t think I can.

This experience has taught me many life lessons while also allowing me to work on myself. Being a transfer student is still a large part of my identity and will be for the rest of my college years.

Ultimately, I’ve learned as a transfer student that change should always be viewed as a way to learn new things!

