Mile By Mile: A Reflection On The Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon is a huge cultural event. It’s not just a marathon, it’s also a holiday from school and work, a big excuse to party for the surrounding colleges and universities, and a major advertising opportunity. And while this is true, the core of the Boston Marathon is the runners; a slurry of talent, resilience, and purpose that pushes them forward, mile by mile.

Anna Gruesen, an 8-time marathon runner, first ran the Boston Marathon as a freshman at Boston University. While this wasn’t her first marathon, she recalls it was a rainy day in Boston, and that a “race dad” paced her throughout her run.

She also recalls the extensive security measures put in place due to the 2013 bombing. While she wasn’t a runner when the Boston Marathon bombing occurred, she remembers being at a soccer tournament when her mother told her, “Anna, this is going to be history for the rest of your life.” Now, when she passes the memorials along the course, she reflects on “why it’s called Boston Strong,” Gruesen said.

Her training paid off, and her mom was there to cheer her on. Running the Boston Marathon has connected her with a community of “happy people,” she said.

“Run happy, that’s always the goal,” she said.

Christine Mitchell, a 30-time marathon runner, was one of the runners participating in the 2013 Boston Marathon. As a Dana-Farber Charity Runner, in support of those diagnosed with cancer, she was stopped “on Charlesgate, with less than a mile to go.”

While reflecting, she mentions the “snipers on the roof in the village near the finish line,” and the community that has formed among survivors of that day as they continue to run Boston.

“Boston is the oldest continuously run marathon in the world, and it’s very hard to qualify to run in… It’s a very prestigious marathon, it’s sort of the pinnacle for a lot of runners to be able to run Boston. It’s a special place,” Mitchell said. “They picked the wrong race to have the bombing. If it had been at a smaller race…it might not have been as meaningful or salient.”

Carri Gaudion, a 15-time marathon runner, was also a participant in the 2013 race. Running as a Dana-Farber Charity runner, she had no idea why she was stopped just half a mile from the finish line. Standing on Boylston Street, she accepted a twin-size comforter over her shoulders and a cup of tap water from a utility tub.

Gaudion collects names on her singlet to motivate her forward. “My first year, I didn’t have any names in my singlet… I literally wrote three names on my arm in Sharpie. Now my singlet has over 200 names,” Gaudion said. “It’s people that have been treated and are in remission, and people who have passed away from cancer, and people still currently in treatment. That’s what carries me through the marathon.”

While she didn’t get to finish the first time, she refused to wear her medal until she crossed it. With her sons by her side, she ran the rest of the race and now regularly participates in the Boston Marathon.

“Running in 2013 was sort of the beginning of my running story,” Gaudion said. “It’s a hard day for me to talk about, but at the same time, it really solidified…why I was doing this. I love coming back and being able to celebrate the city.”

Mitchell and Gaudion ran for Dana-Farber in the 2025 Boston Marathon. Gruesen will be running in another marathon due to an injury.

A special thank you to Professor Aaron Stevens and Matt Lutkins for their contribution to this piece. While their experiences are not shared, their passion for running and kind sentiments aided in the formation of this piece.

