Matcha: Good Taste, Even Greater Health!

Most Americans need a caffeine buzz during the day, whether it’s from an energy drink, a soda pop, or a fresh cup of coffee from the pot.

A nutrition writer and dietician, Rachel Ajmera from Healthline, shared information on possible benefits from matcha. Apart from just caffeine, matcha-lovers take in loads of antioxidants and phytochemicals with every sweet sip, offering a range of potential health benefits. These facts may just prompt you to switch from your classic espresso to a holistic green tea!

So, what is matcha?

Matcha is a drink that comes from the grinding of Camellia sinensis leaves into a fine powder that dissolves in warm water. Farmers carefully tend to the plants in the shade, and then harvest them without stems or veins to achieve the ideal powdery texture. Matcha contains more caffeine than what is normal for green tea, yet less than your average cup of coffee.

Antioxidants galore

Matcha contains many catechins, which are types of antioxidants present in plants. Ingesting many antioxidants is beneficial for health as they work to protect cells from damage and reduce the risk of disease in the heart, cancer, or neurodegenerative disorders. Imbalances between unstable molecules and antioxidants can lead to oxidative stress, which is linked to issues like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes. Antioxidants work to neutralize these unstable molecules, called “radicals,” that can cause harm to our cells.

Brain function

Some studies have found that people who consumed matcha before completing tasks showed significant improvements in attention, memory, and reaction time when compared to people who did not, according to Healthline. The same was demonstrated during another small study based on the brain function of older people. Additionally, a compound in matcha called L-theanine alters caffeine effects, promoting alertness and working to avoid energy crashes.

Digestion help

Matcha is high in fiber, leading to improvements in the digestive system. Yes, it sounds a little gross, but these fibers help to shape healthy stool and move it through your intestines. This prevents constipation, can lower cholesterol and blood sugar, and aid in weight management. One study found that people who drank green tea burned calories and fat at a faster rate than those who did not.

So next time you’re at the coffee shop for your mid-day caffeine pick-me-up, think again about matcha and all of its incredible benefits!

