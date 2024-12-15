The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl who lives for the rush of new experiences, “FOMO,” or the fear of missing out, is core to my vernacular. There’s this constant fear that with time slipping by, I’ll miss out if I don’t make the most of every moment I’m given.

This way of thinking is not inherently a bad thing; I truly believe that in the one life that we are given, we should live it to the fullest! However, moderation is key in every facet of life. For a high-stress, overthinker like myself, “living life to the fullest” can materialize into flooding my Google Calendar with an insane amount of to-do lists without room to breathe.

In fact, it’s a struggle familiar to many of us. So where do we find the middle ground?

The Power of Slowing Down

Over Thanksgiving break, I contracted walking pneumonia, which forced me to sit in bed and not move for two weeks. Fidgety and anxious for the entirety of my illness, I was pushed to confront something I had long avoided: the need to slow down. Through this experience, I found the magic of “JOMO”: the joy of missing out.

In a world that glorifies busyness and FOMO, I have discovered the quiet beauty of JOMO. For the first time in college, I said no to certain social gatherings and realized that it was not only okay, but also liberating. I had always felt a subtle pressure to constantly socialize; it was as though every missed hangout or party meant I was failing to have the “ideal college experience” that everyone raves about.

As I began to prioritize my well-being, stepping back showed me something surprising: I already had incredibly meaningful relationships in my life. Being a sophomore in college is a strange balance since you have been in university long enough to form real connections, but not quite long enough to fully understand their depth. Yet, during my weakest moments, my friends showed up for me, which spoke louder than anything else.

I soon realized that I didn’t need to be constantly on the go or overextend myself to nurture these relationships. By simply saying “no” when needed, I created the space to focus on what truly matters: strengthening the bonds that matter most while allowing myself time to recharge. It’s a relief to understand that meaningful connections and intentional time are far more fulfilling than trying to do it all.

There is no “One-Size-Fits-All” College Experience

Embracing rest has felt like a rebellion against the relentless pace I constantly impose on myself. However, in these slower moments, I have discovered what I believe to be “protecting my peace,” all while continuing to grow within myself, my career, and my relationships.

Sometimes the diva in me wants to get dressed up and hit the town with my girls. But other times, she’s perfectly happy curled up in bed on a Friday night, playing Ariana Grande on repeat and waging a quiet war against thermodynamics homework while the world dances on without her.

Essentially, discovering the beauty of JOMO has taught me that there is no such thing as the “ideal college experience.” Maybe missing out sometimes is the joy you need. A balanced life, as I’ve discovered, lies not in doing more, but in doing less with purpose and intention.

Fulfillment isn’t one-size-fits-all; find the version that resonates with you!

