I Tried These 3 Workout Classes in the Boston Area, & Here’s What I Thought

Let’s be honest, college is busy for everyone. Between classes, extracurriculars, social events, and basic everyday tasks, it can often feel like there aren’t enough hours to get everything done. And as a student-athlete, it feels as though my days are over in the blink of an eye. I’m someone who enjoys being busy, so the multiple commitments don’t usually feel like a chore. However, despite my enjoyment of a full schedule, burnout happens to everyone. I’ve learned that having sports practices as my only routine form of movement can sometimes lead to burnout.

A way to avoid burnout or fight a lack of motivation is to reframe my mindset. Instead of “having” to go to practice or a workout class, I remind myself that I “get” to move my body. It’s a privilege to be on a sports team and to have a healthy and functioning body. Since being in college, I’ve been learning how to balance my time and fill my schedule with things that make me feel good. This balancing act is no easy feat, and every day looks slightly different. But having variety and lots of movement is what makes me feel good!

So far, I’ve tried three new workout classes near BU. Two were more yoga-based, and one was a cardio cycling-style class. BU’s location is ideal for sampling different boutique workout classes. Most group fitness studios have great first-time attendee deals, which allows you to save money and get a taste of the class style. Then, you can decide which you want to stick with. Here are my thoughts on a few workout options near BU.

corepower CorePower is a boutique fitness studio franchise with locations all over Boston. The franchise has 11 different types of classes, with a variety of styles. So far, I’ve been a diehard fan of the Yoga Sculpt classes. These classes are a blend of a yoga flow with weights and strengthening exercises. The heated studio room makes you sweat like you’ve never done before, and I feel like a new person every time I leave a class. If a warm studio and higher intensity don’t sound like your vibe, try the C1 class that takes you through a gentle vinyasa flow. With locations all over the Boston area and a wide variety of class types, Corepower most likely has something for you to try! soul cycle Soul Cycle is far from the realm of any other type of yoga. If you’re looking for high-intensity cardio with flashing lights, pumping music, and a very enthusiastic instructor, then Soul Cycle might be the place for you. I personally felt that the strobe lights, blasting music, and very loud instruction were slightly overstimulating. Still, I can’t argue that I got a good sweat session out of my Soul Cycle experience. Photo by Elena Kloppenburg from Unsplash down under yoga Down Under offers classes that are aligned with the multiple traditional styles of yoga. There are five categories of classes, with a variety in each category (heated and not). Down Under also has six studio locations across Boston, so you’re bound to find one near you. I’ve been to the location tucked in the cozy neighborhood of Brookline, and the studio atmosphere is so calming. I found that Down Under classes do a great job of connecting the mindfulness of movement in their classes, which leaves both my brain and body feeling very refreshed after class. Photo by Yulissa Tagle from Unsplash Fitrec or a Physical education class Looking for something free or built right into your BU schedule? Look no further than FitRec! Take advantage of the gorgeous workout facilities and equipment right on campus. You can also sign up for a physical education class (PDP) to learn a new skill or to enjoy being active with others! If you want to start lifting or are looking for some girls to be your gym bros, the Girl Gains Club is a great on-campus club to start. Check out their Instagram @girlgainsbu!

Have fun trying out some new ways to move your body, and don’t forget to take advantage of the great first-time attendee deals that so many of these studios offer!

